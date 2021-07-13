Cancel
Premier League

England are in a far better place than it feels right now

By Jeremy Wilson,
Telegraph
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will come a point imminently when Gareth Southgate and his staff must step off the emotional rollercoaster and attempt to reboard the train that has been transforming English football over the past decade. And, through a fog that has been contaminated over recent days with the spectre of disorder, racism and abuse, more uplifting realities will emerge. England came within a penalty shoot-out of winning Euro 2020 and they did it with one of the youngest squads in the competition.

