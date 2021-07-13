England are in a far better place than it feels right now

Elliot Daly has managed to stick two fingers up at the critics with this selection at outside centre for the Lions in the first Test. Now his performance has to match it. Many were asking before the tour; 'how did he get picked over Henry Slade?' Daly had been playing in the Championship against the likes of Ealing and Cornish Pirates, and no disrespect to them but they are not Champions Cup standard. People questioned his call-up. And now he has a chance to ram it down their throats.