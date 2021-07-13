Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Ben Simmons trade market: Warriors could get creative to acquire All-Star talent

By Yahoo! Sports
warriorscentral.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a run of five straight Finals appearances in their recent past and enough assets to field a serious offer for a star player, the Warriors will undoubtedly be tied to any big name deemed available for trade. So when The Athletic reported Tuesday that the Philadelphia 76ers are discussing trades for Ben Simmons, it's worth taking a look at Simmons' potential fit with Golden State and if he'd be worth what it might cost in a deal.

www.warriorscentral.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Simmons
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Golden State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAYardbarker

Ben Simmons And All The Girls He's Had A Relationship With

Ben Simmons has dated gorgeous women during his NBA career. The player has very good taste, and nobody can deny that. Criticized as he is for his shooting struggles, Ben doesn't miss off the court. The Philadelphia 76ers point guard has been spotted with beautiful women since he entered the league, and that hasn't stopped.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ben Simmons’ New Girlfriend, Maya Jama

Over the past few weeks, Ben Simmons has been dominating the headlines as the Philadelphia 76ers ruminate about his future. He was the subject of trade rumors after the 24-year-old failed to bring his best when the 76ers needed it the most in the playoffs. During the team’s second round series against the Atlanta Hawks, Simmons seemed extremely uncomfortable on offense and was a disaster from the free throw line.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

1 NBA Team Rumored To Want Ben Simmons ‘Badly’

After another dismal postseason, the Philadelphia 76ers seem ready to shake things up this summer. Among the options available to the franchise is to trade away former No. 1 pick Ben Simmons. The 24-year-old point guard disappointed yet again in the playoffs, as he showed extreme hesitancy to be aggressive...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Former NBA Player Wants to Be Ben Simmons' Shooting Coach

The Sixers have completed their exit interviews following their disappointing playoff exit. Doc Rivers spoke to each player about their offseason program to prepare for next season. One player Rivers will be working with heavily is Ben Simmons. After his performance against the Hawks, it is clear that there is...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: 15 Stars That Could Be Traded This Season

Once the NBA Finals conclude, training camps will be opening up and teams will begin their quest towards becoming the champions of the 2021-2022 season. For some teams like the Lakers, Heat, or Warriors, making one move could be the difference between another ring or an early playoff exit. The...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Ben Simmons' Friend Accused Him Of Betrayal For Sliding In His Girl's DM

Ben Simmons can't catch a break. After receiving criticism for his shooting woes and his decision not to play in the Summer Olympics with Team Australia, the point guard is now accused of being a bad friend. Actor Michael Blackson recently joined The Ringer's "Frequently Asked Questions" podcast, discussing his...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Draymond Green's Message To Ben Simmons: "Man Stop Letting These People Get In Your Head. Enjoy Your Life And Enjoy Hoop. You Have Earned Everything You Have! Happy Born Day Brotha!"

It's been a tough couple of weeks for Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Not only his team was knocked out of the playoffs again but also people started questioning his character and work ethic. He's been pointed as the guy to blame for their meltdown. That's why, following several days...
NBAkingsherald.com

76ers demanded De’Aaron Fox be included in Ben Simmons trade talks, per report

The Philadelphis 76ers have been underwhelmed by the offers they've received for Ben Simmons, according to a new report from Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice. While this isn't surprising news (if they had a great offer a trade very well might already be done), but it warrants our attention because Neubeck specifically discusses the Sacramento Kings as one such underwhelming discussion:
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Ben Simmons headed to Canada? Raptors eyeing trade for Sixers star

The expectation around Ben Simmons is that his time in Philadelphia is coming to an end. The 76ers point forward has been the most likely star on the move among the big names mentioned in the rumor mill this offseason. While the usual suspects like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors have been named as potential landing spots for Ben Simmons, there’s one team out East that could swoop in for the Sixers star: the Toronto Raptors.

Comments / 0

Community Policy