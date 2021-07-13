Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Federal judge hears arguments for letting a Shaler man arrested in the Capitol riots remain free

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKLpK_0avnfygq00

A former substitute teacher implicated in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol brought witnesses to his federal detention hearing on Tuesday to argue he is not a flight risk.

A federal judge heard testimony but did not make a ruling whether Robert Morss can remain free until his trial. The judge said he needs more time to consider the arguments and would make a decision at another hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Morss, 27, who was a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District, was arrested last month and identified through video and photos, some of which were taken near the National Monument before the Capitol was stormed.

Morss’ parents testified in his defense on Tuesday, saying Angela Morss moved from the family’s home in Carson City, Nev. to Morss’ Glenshaw apartment hoping a judge would release him on home confinement.

“We are in this fully in support of our son,” Angela Morss said.

She said her son grew up in Nevada, spent four years in the Army and then enrolled in Penn State to study education. He graduated in December and weeks later was offered the substitute teaching job in Shaler, Angela Morss said.

She told the judge she would ensure he follows all of the court’s directions and makes all appointments and court dates if the court releases him to her custody.

Morss’ father also testified that his son was an excellent teacher, frequent volunteer at veteran’s events and is a trustworthy person.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday presented evidence of additional firearms found at a former residence of Morss’ which he has access to but did not disclose to authorities during earlier court proceedings.

Prosecutors also presented text messages that Morss sent in the days leading up to and after the Jan. 6 riots, which they said indicate he’s a flight risk.

“I’m pretty shook up, I’m wigging out. I’m considering leaving the country. They’re crushing everyone,” a text on Jan. 24 read.

The next day, he sent a text saying he was afraid of being flagged by law enforcement if he boarded a plane and instead, “I think I need to drive somewhere and get out of town.”

A video from Jan. 6 allegedly shows Morss “near the frontline of rioters who pushed past police guarding the Capitol, organizing a shield wall in the violent attack on officers inside the Lower West Terrace tunnel, and entering into the Capitol through a broken window,” a criminal complaint stated.

At one point while trying to push through a fence outside the Capitol, Morss was seen grabbing an officer’s baton and trying to rip it away, according to the complaint. He later yelled into the crowd, telling people to pass up police riot shields to create a shield wall.

Investigators said the broken window Morss climbed through led to a hideaway office for members of Congress, though it “was not specifically assigned to anyone” on that day.

Morss is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, as well as civil disorder, robbery of personal property of the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 8

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
58K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Prosecutors#Penn State#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Army
Related
Arizona StatePosted by
The Center Square

Appeals court rules against releasing names of Arizona jurors

(The Center Square) - The Arizona Court of Appeals has ruled the public does not have the right to know the names of jurors who are hearing cases. The three-judge panel rejected arguments by David Morgan, publisher of the Cochise County Record and moderator of a Facebook group that follows local court proceedings, who argued the public has the First Amendment right to juror information.
kinyradio.com

Judge to hear arguments in Alaska budget dispute lawsuit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Attorneys for the Legislative Affairs Agency say a lawsuit raising questions about when the state budget takes effect should be dismissed on constitutional or other grounds. A judge is set to hear arguments today. Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor sued in late June, after the House...
ProtestsChannel 3000

US Capitol rioter who captured Babbitt’s death on video is the 20th person to plead guilty in insurrection

(CNN) — A Capitol rioter who captured Ashli Babbitt’s death on video became the 20th person to plead guilty for his involvement in the deadly January 6 insurrection. Andrew Bennett of Maryland pleaded guilty Thursday in DC District Court to illegally demonstrating inside the US Capitol. He got the same deal as other nonviolent rioters pleading to a single misdemeanor — including paying $500 in restitution for damage to the Capitol building and giving investigators access to his social media data.
ProtestsPosted by
Daily Mail

Ex-Army Ranger who joined Capitol riot is ordered to remain in jail until trial because he's 'too dangerous' as judge slams him for using his military training to help organize MAGA mob

A former Army Ranger turned substitute teacher who joined the Capitol rioters on January 6 has been ordered to remain in jail until his trial after a federal judge deemed him too dangerous to be released. Robert Morss, of Pittsburgh, was slammed by the judge for using his military training...
Butler Eagle

Judges hear arguments about lockdown appeal

A panel of judges listened to arguments related to an appeal of a Butler County case against state officials. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit heard arguments in an appeal by the defendants of Butler County’s lawsuit calling the state’s use of orders to force businesses to close and stay at home. Those defendants primarily included Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Alison Beam.
ProtestsDaily Beast

DEA Agent Proudly Posed With Service Pistol, Badge at Capitol Riot, Feds Say

A special agent with the Drug Enforcement Administration brought his service weapon and badge to the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, defiantly displaying them for multiple photos taken in restricted areas on the Capitol grounds after police barricades were overrun, a newly-unsealed court filing reveals. Mark Sami Ibrahim, who worked out...

Comments / 8

Community Policy