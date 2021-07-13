Federal judge hears arguments for letting a Shaler man arrested in the Capitol riots remain free

A former substitute teacher implicated in the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol brought witnesses to his federal detention hearing on Tuesday to argue he is not a flight risk.

A federal judge heard testimony but did not make a ruling whether Robert Morss can remain free until his trial. The judge said he needs more time to consider the arguments and would make a decision at another hearing on Wednesday afternoon.

Morss, 27, who was a substitute teacher in the Shaler Area School District, was arrested last month and identified through video and photos, some of which were taken near the National Monument before the Capitol was stormed.

Morss’ parents testified in his defense on Tuesday, saying Angela Morss moved from the family’s home in Carson City, Nev. to Morss’ Glenshaw apartment hoping a judge would release him on home confinement.

“We are in this fully in support of our son,” Angela Morss said.

She said her son grew up in Nevada, spent four years in the Army and then enrolled in Penn State to study education. He graduated in December and weeks later was offered the substitute teaching job in Shaler, Angela Morss said.

She told the judge she would ensure he follows all of the court’s directions and makes all appointments and court dates if the court releases him to her custody.

Morss’ father also testified that his son was an excellent teacher, frequent volunteer at veteran’s events and is a trustworthy person.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday presented evidence of additional firearms found at a former residence of Morss’ which he has access to but did not disclose to authorities during earlier court proceedings.

Prosecutors also presented text messages that Morss sent in the days leading up to and after the Jan. 6 riots, which they said indicate he’s a flight risk.

“I’m pretty shook up, I’m wigging out. I’m considering leaving the country. They’re crushing everyone,” a text on Jan. 24 read.

The next day, he sent a text saying he was afraid of being flagged by law enforcement if he boarded a plane and instead, “I think I need to drive somewhere and get out of town.”

A video from Jan. 6 allegedly shows Morss “near the frontline of rioters who pushed past police guarding the Capitol, organizing a shield wall in the violent attack on officers inside the Lower West Terrace tunnel, and entering into the Capitol through a broken window,” a criminal complaint stated.

At one point while trying to push through a fence outside the Capitol, Morss was seen grabbing an officer’s baton and trying to rip it away, according to the complaint. He later yelled into the crowd, telling people to pass up police riot shields to create a shield wall.

Investigators said the broken window Morss climbed through led to a hideaway office for members of Congress, though it “was not specifically assigned to anyone” on that day.

Morss is charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers or employees, as well as civil disorder, robbery of personal property of the United States and obstruction of an official proceeding.

©2021 Cox Media Group