Ed Lundstrom, member of the UMD Athletics Hall of Fame and beloved former coach, professor, and dean at the University, passed away on July 21, 2021, at the age of 81. Lundstrom's long UMD career began on the football field, where he played quarterback and safety from 1958-61, starting at safety for three years. He was voted onto the All-Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference team in 1961 after pacing the league in total offense and setting a host of UMD passing records, some of which remain today. He was the first Bulldog to crack the 1,000-yard plateau for total offense, hitting that mark in 1961. He also helped lead the Bulldogs to MIAC football titles during his last two years wearing maroon and gold.