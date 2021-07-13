Erie County Youth Bureau awarded $130,000 in state funding

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services awarded the Erie County Youth Bureau $130,000 to participate in Safe Summer NY 2021 as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's statewide response to escalating gun violence within the state.

“We have seen an increase in violence across our community in 2021 and this grant will be helpful in getting young people away from situations where gun violence happens,” said Commissioner of Social Service Marie A. Cannon.

“By providing youth engagement activities at times when youth are more likely to congregate and potentially get into trouble we can help to keep that trouble from happening.”

The grant will be used to create and support positive development activities for youth ages 14-24 at risk of being perpetrators or victims of gun violence in high-gun violence neighborhoods.