Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Erie County, NY

Erie County Youth Bureau awarded $130,000 in state funding

Posted by 
2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gLeqC_0avnfmLM00

The New York State Office of Children and Family Services awarded the Erie County Youth Bureau $130,000 to participate in Safe Summer NY 2021 as part of Governor Andrew Cuomo's statewide response to escalating gun violence within the state.

“We have seen an increase in violence across our community in 2021 and this grant will be helpful in getting young people away from situations where gun violence happens,” said Commissioner of Social Service Marie A. Cannon.

“By providing youth engagement activities at times when youth are more likely to congregate and potentially get into trouble we can help to keep that trouble from happening.”

The grant will be used to create and support positive development activities for youth ages 14-24 at risk of being perpetrators or victims of gun violence in high-gun violence neighborhoods.

Comments / 0

2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
13K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Erie County, NY
Erie County, NY
Society
Erie County, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Cuomo
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governor Andrew Cuomo#Positive Development#Perpetrators#Social Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy