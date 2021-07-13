Windsor Man Arrested for Drug and Gun Possession

A Windsor man has been arrested for possession of drugs and a firearm. The Sonoma County Sheriff’s office served a search warrant for Miguel Valadez related to the sales of methamphetamine. He was stopped on Saturday on Highway 101 in Petaluma where deputies found 16 pounds of methamphetamine and 20 grams of cocaine in his vehicle. A search of his residence on Conde Lane in Windsor found additional methamphetamine, cocaine, scales, packaging, and a firearm. Valadez was arrested for several drug related crimes including possession of a controlled substance for sale. Valadez is a convicted felon, so he was also arrested as a prohibited person in possession of a firearm.