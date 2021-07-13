Cancel
Illinois State

Illinois names Pete Roley, formerly of NC State, director of football operations

By James Boyd
Quad Cities Onlines
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN — First-year Illinois football coach Bret Bielema has a new face within his program. Pete Roley, a North Aurora native, was officially named the director of football operations on Tuesday, per a press release from the Illinois athletics department. Roley comes over from NC State, where he was the director of football operations for about two years. He began his tenure with the Wolfpack in 2013 as the football team's director of social media and recruiting marketing before being elevated to associate director of football operations and eventually director of football operations.

