With Texas and Oklahoma informing the Big-12 that they will not renew their media rights agreement when it expires in 2025, conference expansion/realignment talk is only getting louder and more intense. This is expected to be the first step in both schools heading to the SEC. There are several scenarios that could play out from there, but the best way for the ACC to ensure its survival is to be proactive. That is why it should target these five schools to join the conference.