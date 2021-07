Usually, when you return all five starters on your offensive line, that’s good. Unfortunately, in the minds of a few Auburn fans, that is not such a good thing. Auburn’s offensive line, at least on film, was horrendous in pass blocking last season. The inefficiency of the offensive line has caused quarterback Bo Nix to develop bad habits and tendencies. He gets skittish when he doesn’t need to. He rolls out of the pocket without reason and entering year three as a starter, there are some fans out there that don’t believe he can focus and have fun unless he’s well protected by his underperforming line.