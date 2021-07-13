Cancel
COVID vaccine should be mandatory for health workers: advocate

By Vancouver Sun
healthing.ca
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 vaccinations should be mandatory for everyone who works in health care in the province, says B.C.’s Seniors Advocate. “I believe it is not unreasonable that when you choose to work in health care, like any profession that includes certain bonafide occupational requirements, that you acknowledge that you will take vaccinations and tests that are required,” Isobel Mackenzie told Postmedia on Monday.

