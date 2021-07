B.C. public health teams reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, up from 89 on Thursday as the daily count continues to rise over the past week. There have been four additional deaths reported in the 24 hours up to July 23, for a total of 1,767 since the pandemic began. Two of the deaths were in the Interior Health region, which saw more than half of the new cases reported. There was one death reported in each of the Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal regions.