Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

UAE's Flydubai Cuts Boeing MAX Order by 65, Citing Post-COVID Plans

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 12 days ago

DUBAI (Reuters) -United Arab Emirates airline flydubai said on Tuesday it had agreed with Boeing to cut the number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft it will take delivery of by 65. The airline has already taken delivery of 16 MAX jets out of its total order of 251, according to Boeing's web site.

money.usnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Max#Uae#Boeing 737 Max#Uae#Reuters#Max
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Boeing
Place
Dubai
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
United Arab Emirates
Related
Aerospace & Defenseairwaysmag.com

Etihad Cargo’s Boeing 777F White Ghost

MIAMI – AvGeeks and airplane spotters may have noticed an all-white Boeing 777F roaming the skies serving major global airports. The aircraft is the latest addition to Etihad Cargo (EY), based at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH). The type, bearing registration A6-DDF (MSN-60509) was delivered brand new to the Cargo...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Why The Larger Boeing 707 Had Fewer Seats Than The 737 MAX

American manufacturer Boeing has been an industry-leading producer of commercial aircraft for several decades. Its first jetliner, the 707, entered commercial service with Pan Am more than 62 years ago, in October 1958. This narrowbody aircraft is slightly longer than the largest variant of its 737 MAX series, the MAX 10. However, there is a notable difference in the two aircraft’s capacities, with the 707 having fewer seats despite being longer. So why is this the case?
Aerospace & Defenseairlinegeeks.com

Aeromexico Seeks to Add 12 Boeing 737 MAXs to Its Fleet

Aeroméxico is currently working to incorporate new aircraft into its fleet with plans to add 12 new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the coming months, with the first arrival planned for October. In a press release, the Mexican carrier stated that these orders were in addition to the 28 that the company announced in April, meaning there will be a total of 40 aircraft joining the fleet over the course of the next year to replace other aircraft and improve connectivity.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

United Starts Commercial Boeing 737 MAX 8 Operations

United has started commercial operations with its brand-new Boeing 737 MAX 8. The aircraft made its maiden passenger flight on 16th July, flying from Houston to Las Vegas. Let’s find out more about this new aircraft and why it is special in the United fleet. In the sky. Two weeks...
Aerospace & Defensewfxb.com

FAA Orders Testing for Boeing

The Federal Aviation Administration is mandating new inspections for thousands of the world’s most popular commercial airliners. The inspections will be done on Boeing 737s and are due to a safety risk involving a critical switch that controls cabin air pressure. The FAA says a switch failure could prevent the altitude warning system from activating if the cabin is over 10,000 feet in the air, causing oxygen levels to become dangerously low. The order affects over 25-hundred Boeing 737s in the U.S. and 9,300 jets worldwide. The order is not grounding 737s right away though. The mandate requires airlines to test the switches and replace them as needed. officials with the FAA say the issues are unrelated to any problems with the Boeing 737 Max flight control system, which led to two crashes that killed more than 300 people.
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

FAA Orders Checks on 9,300 Boeing 737 Planes for Possible Switch Failures

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday issued a directive to operators of all Boeing 737 series airplanes to conduct inspections to address possible failures of the cabin altitude pressure switches. The directive requires operators to conduct repetitive tests of the switches and replace them if needed....
Aerospace & Defensech-aviation.com

Boeing's June 2021 order book changes revealed

15.07.2021 - 09:41 UTC. flydubai (FZ, Dubai Int'l) says it has reached an agreement with Boeing (BOE, Chicago O'Hare) to reduce its outstanding B737 MAX order book by 65 units. "The airline has adjusted its aircraft orders which had been placed in 2013 and 2017... [following] a review of fleet...
Aerospace & Defenseifn.news

Malta Air adds its first Boeing 737 Max 200

On Wednesday, Malta Air, a subsidiary of Ryanair, took delivery of its first Boeing 737 Max 200 (9H-VUE). Its parent company has already received two 737 Max 200 and expects ten more Boeing 737 Max jets this summer. Until the summer of 2022, Ryanair plans to expand its fleet by 50 new Boeing 737 Max 200 aircraft.
Chicago, ILPosted by
WBEZ

Boeing Cuts Production On The 787 To Address Structural Flaw

Boeing will cut production of its large 787 airliner for several weeks after discovering a new structural flaw in some planes that have been built but not delivered to airline customers. The aircraft maker said Tuesday that it now anticipates that it will deliver less than half of the 787s...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Inside Aeroméxico’s New Boeing 737 MAX 9 Fleet

On Wednesday, Aeromexico displayed one of its newest Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. The Mexican carrier showed the public the new airplane model, which is currently operating on several domestic routes. Simple Flying got an inside look at the incredible plane. Aeromexico’s 737 MAX 9 fleet. Aeromexico currently has five...
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

Boeing’s orders and deliveries bump higher in June as recovery continues

Boeing’s aircraft deliveries and new orders continued to climb in June, reflecting what the company describes as airlines positioning themselves for recovery from the pandemic-driven downturn. In June, the Chicago airframer logged 219 new orders and delivered 45 jets – recent highs for both those figures. Still, Boeing’s customers cancelled...
Aerospace & DefenseUS News and World Report

Boeing Cuts 787 Production, Suffers 737 MAX Cancellation

SEATTLE (Reuters) -Boeing Co said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than half of the lingering...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

Boeing Invests In SkyNRG’s Plans For U.S.-Based SAF Production

Boeing is to invest in the production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in the U.S. under a partnership with supply chain developer SkyNRG. The deal follows Boeing’s January commitment that all its commercial aircraft will be certified to use 100% sustainable fuel by 2030. The manufacturer will... Subscription Required. Boeing...
Chicago, ILSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Boeing cuts production of Dreamliner after finding flaw

CHICAGO — Boeing will cut production of its large 787 aircraft after a structural flaw was discovered in some undelivered planes. The production rate for the 787, which it calls the Dreamliner, will fall below five per month and the Chicago company said Tuesday that it now anticipates that it will deliver less than half of the 787s remaining in its inventory this year.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

63% Of Boeing’s Q2 Commercial Deliveries Were For The 737 MAX

According to Boeing’s latest figures, around two-thirds of all aircraft delivered in the second quarter of 2021 were 737 MAX planes. Today, the planemaker revealed that it delivered 79 commercial aircraft during the quarter, with 50 of those being from Boeing’s narrowbody 737 MAX family. It is that time of...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

flydubai To Reduce Its 737 MAX Order By 65 Aircraft

United Arab Emirates-based flydubai is trimming its large 737 MAX order by 65 planes. The airline had ordered 251 MAXs from Boeing. But flydubai now says its fleet plans are changing in a post-travel downturn world. Boeing, flydubai confirmed the MAX cancelation. Boeing has confirmed the cancelations. In a statement...

Comments / 0

Community Policy