When you think of buying versus renting, your mind probably goes straight to property—do you own your home, or do you pay someone else for the pleasure of living in your location of choice? While there are merits to both sides of that debate, Houston-based Deepica Mutyala, founder of Live Tinted beauty brand, is proposing a new idea: renting vs buying your furniture. And just as with renting a home, there are big perks to renting your furniture that you might not have considered.