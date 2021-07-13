Lamb is A24's cult horror hit in the making

You know when people who've been in war zones and attended American Black Friday sales IRL say they've “seen some shit”? Well much the same could be said for the majority of stuff that plays at film festivals. At places like Cannes Film Festival, you're likely to see everything from two-and-a-half-hour-long movies with unsimulated sex in 3D (thanks Gaspar Noé) to voguers tripping on LSD (thanks, also, to Gaspar Noé). There is also, once in a blue moon, something like Valdimar Jóhannsson’s Lamb: an Icelandic horror movie — that's not really a horror movie — about a couple beguiled and low-key terrorised by the presence of a mutant sheep on their farm. It's so wild that A24, who've backed horror masterworks like Ari Aster's Hereditary in the past, have already snagged it for its US release.