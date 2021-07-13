Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Wheel of Time is Also Getting a Movie Trilogy Penned by X-Men: First Class Writer

By MTG Content Creator
epicstream.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Wheel of Time trilogy of movies, based on Robert Jordan's epic fantasy book series, is coming, and X-Men: First Class and Thor writer, Zack Stentz, has been tapped to pen the script for the first film. The news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, who reported that Stentz will...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Brandon Sanderson
Person
Robert Jordan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wheel Of Time#The Trilogy#Amazon#Thr#Iwot Productions#Radar Pictures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Zack Snyder to Direct 'Army of the Dead' Sequel With Netflix

In an interview earlier this year, Army of the Dead director Zack Snyder told us that he had a great time working with Netflix — which he sees as part of the future of cinema — so it comes as no surprise that the two forces are joining once again to make a sequel for his popular zombie heist film.
MoviesVulture

Mike Mitchell Is an Action-Movie Star First, Podcaster Also First

The Tomorrow War was supposed to be a massive 2020 Christmas Day release, the kind of movie you go to with the whole family when no one can agree on anything, because of its blanket appeal to everyone. Instead, this jacked Chris Pratt action movie about a global catastrophe that could only be solved with ~science~ was pulled from the release calendar in April 2020 because … of a global catastrophe that could only be solved with ~science.~ This was a huge blow for a very specific demographic of passionate freaks: Doughboys fans. The Doughboys podcast, hosted by comedians Nick Wiger and Mike Mitchell, is ostensibly about chain restaurants, but really (in my mind), it’s about the male condition in America, and late capitalism, and living with anxiety. So when Mitchell got cast in the movie, then called Ghost Draft in 2019, it felt like a victory for the underdog known to fans as Spoonman.
Fairfield, CADaily Republic

At the Movies: ‘Fear Street’ trilogy wraps up

FAIRFIELD — The new movies kick off Wednesday on Netflix with “Gunpowder Milkshake.“. The plot centers on a 12-year-old girl when her mother, an elite assassin, abandoned her. She has been raised by a ruthless crime syndicate. Now, she’s decided to follow in her mother’s footsteps. It’s rated R. “Die...
MoviesCollider

'The Wheel of Time' Movie Adaptation Finds Screenwriter in 'Thor's Zack Stentz

If you're a big fan of The Wheel of Time book series, you might be excited to learn that Zack Stentz has been tapped to write the screenplay for the upcoming movie adaptation. Age of Legends, the screenplay he is poised to pen, is actually the first in a trilogy of movies that are based on Robert Jordan's classic fantasy/sci-fi novels. It's a 14-volume series in total, so it'll be interesting to see how they fit that material into just three movies — especially since (according to Stentz) it looks like Age of Legends is going to focus mainly on a prequel-esque storyline.
Movieslrmonline.com

Wheel Of Time Prequel Trilogy Being Penned By Zack Stentz. What?

THR reports that a Wheel of Time Prequel trilogy of movies is being penned by Zack Stentz. The Age of Legends is an entire period of history set long before the events within The Wheel of Time books. The books make various references to this earlier, more technologically advanced era in Robert Jordan’s huge franchise. However, whilst this will follow on from both a Tolkien prequel by Amazon, and a Game of Thrones prequel from HBO, this one is a little different.
MoviesMovieWeb

Black Widow Actor Claims to Be the First X-Men Mutant in the MCU

We all know by now that Marvel don't always do things with a big reveal, and occasionally they like to slip something unheralded into their movies and series, such as the first appearance of a lowly version of Kang The Conqueror in the Loki finale. Now it seems that they could have delivered one of their most underhanded introductions to date - by introducing the MCU's first mutant in Black Widow.
Moviesepicstream.com

James Gunn Shockingly Criticizes Superhero Films, Calls Most of Them 'Boring'

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It can't be denied that James Gunn is one of Hollywood's most prolific and sought-after filmmakers right now. Quite frankly, it wouldn't be an exaggeration at all to say that a large part of his success as a director can be credited to his involvement in the world of superheroes, having helmed both Marvel and DC projects. However, despite all that, the Guardians of the Galaxy and The Suicide Squad director is seemingly growing tired of superhero films.
TV & VideosGamespot

Monster Hunter Animated Movie For Netflix Gets First Trailer

The first trailer for Netflix's new Monster Hunter movie, Legends of the Guild, has arrived. The trailer introduces viewers to the main character, Aiden, who is defending his village from a dragon. Aiden is voiced by Dante Brasco, who played a major role in the Steven Spielberg movie Hook and...
TV Seriesepicstream.com

How Many Post-Credit Scenes are in Loki Finale?

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. It has been a tradition or signature of Marvel to have post-credits scenes in its releases from films to TV shows. Both the previous series that were aired, WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier had their fair share of a few minutes after the roll or even in between the two credits. Since the finale of the canon series of Loki is already here, how many post-credits scenes are there?
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Solo Leveling Chapter 158 RELEASE DATE and TIME, SPOILERS

EpicStream Writer has loved fantasy books and films since she was a child, which prompted her to study a Masters in Fantasy Literature and make some magic with words. Solo Leveling Chapter 157 got released as scheduled a week ago, and it looks like the manhwa is now back on track with no other hiatus insight, which is good, as things are looking exciting! The next chapter is due to release within 24 hours!
Moviesgamingideology.com

The Wheel of Time prequel film trilogy in development

In addition to the upcoming TV series adaptation at Amazon, iwot productions and Radar Pictures have begun work on a planned feature film trilogy set in the world of Robert Jordan’s best-selling book series. The wheel of time, to tap Thor and X-Men: First Class screenwriter Zack Stentz writes the first part, titled Age of Legends.
MoviesInside the Magic

Marvel Uses Random Fan Tweet on Giant ‘Black Widow’ Billboard

With all of the new Marvel films and series coming to life as Phase Four of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) begins to unfold, it seems Disney is finding new ways to promote its films. Black Widow just debuted, starring Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow and Florence Pugh as...
Moviesepicstream.com

Spider-Man 3 Merch Confirms Suit's New Doctor Strange-Style Web Powers

We usually get our first glimpse at new Marvel Cinematic Universe costumes from tie-in merchandise that are teased ahead of their release. Not surprisingly, that's how we're learning about Peter Parker's new suit in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Amazingly, it looks like Spidey will be getting some help from Doctor Strange with mystic web powers.
Comicsepicstream.com

Edens Zero Episode 15 RELEASE DATE and TIME, Countdown

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Shiki Granbell and his journey through the stars in search of Mother, the cosmic goddess, has been full of bumps and turns on the way but he will not be stopping as he edges closer to his goal. Edens Zero Episode 15 is about to arrive so make sure to have the release date and time set on your countdown and mark your calendars for the global release of the anime on Netflix.
Moviesepicstream.com

Black Widow Writer is Already Getting Hate Mail for Taskmaster Twist

We all had our theories about Taskmaster but nobody was prepared for what happened in Black Widow. Needless to say, it was a stunning plot twist but it has also led to people sending hateful messages to Black Widow writer Eric Pearson. BLACK WIDOW SPOILERS AHEAD. Taskmaster was a force...
Moviesepicstream.com

Tom Hiddleston To Return as Loki in Doctor Strange 2

It looks like fans are getting more of Loki a lot sooner than they thought. Tom Hiddleston is reportedly returning as the God of Mischief in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness next year. There is little doubt that the Asgardian mischief-maker will be back in his Disney+ series....
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

All X-Men Movies In Order

X-Men was one of the first Marvel film franchises to hit the big screen. The first entry came from Fox in 2000 and introduced fans to the universe full of mutants from the comics. Over the years the story has evolved massively and the roster of characters has grown to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy