Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Disney Veterans Zenia Mucha and Alan Braverman to Leave at Year's End

By Cynthia Littleton
Laredo Morning Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe scheduled departures of two top corporate officers will coincide with Bob Iger’s exit from Disney executive chairman after more than 45 years with Disney and ABC. Iger served as CEO for 15 years before segueing to executive chairman in February 2020, when Bob Chapek was tapped as CEO. Without question, the exits of Mucha and Braverman will allow Chapek to put more of his stamp on the company’s top corporate ranks.

www.lmtonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Michael Eisner
Person
George Pataki
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Veterans Zenia#The Red Book#Vp#Company#Pixar Marvel#Shanghai Disney Resort#Espn#Hulu#Star#Wilmer Cutler#Capital Cities Abc#General Counsel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Business
News Break
Animation
News Break
Economy
News Break
Disney
News Break
Pixar
News Break
Lucasfilm
News Break
Instagram
Related
Movieskcrw.com

Media giant Barry Diller: ‘There’ll be 10% of the theaters worldwide in a few years’

Media mogul Barry Diller recently made a splash in Hollywood when he told NPR that “the movie business is over.”. Diller began in the William Morris mailroom, rose through the ranks at ABC, and took the helm at Paramount in 1974. During his reign, the studio released hits including "Grease," "Terms of Endearment," and "Beverly Hills Cop." A decade later, he moved to Fox, where he ran the studio and created the Fox Broadcast Network.
MoviesInvestopedia

Did Disney's (DIS) 'Black Widow' Release Strategy Misfire?

The Walt Disney Company's (DIS) latest release "Black Widow" was a box office hit – until it wasn't. The movie had the highest opening of the year among all theatrical releases in its first weekend and raked in $60 million from Disney Plus, the company's streaming platform where viewers could rent the movie for $30 through its Premier Access tier.
BusinessNew Haven Register

'Dune' Producer Legendary Entertainment Exploring Sale, Possible Merger (EXCLUSIVE)

Add Legendary Entertainment to the list of media companies that may capitalize on the burgeoning desire for high-end Hollywood content. The company behind last spring’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” one of the few pandemic era blockbusters, and the upcoming adaptation of “Dune,” has been in discussions to sell an equity stake or potentially merge its operations with another player. Bloomberg reported in April that Legendary had tapped investment bank LionTree LLC to explore possible deals, including merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). That route, one that enlists a publicly traded shell company as a means to raise capital by tapping the market, has recently been favored by the likes of Bustle and Core Scientific. But talks appear to be heating up in recent weeks, with the company exploring something separate and apart from a SPAC, according to insiders.
Los Angeles, CASFGate

Disney Publicity Veteran Darrell Borquez Joins Shelter PR

Longtime Disney film studio publicist Darrell Borquez has joined Shelter PR as the agency’s VP of publicity. Borquez, who spent 15 years at Disney, will work closely with Shelter’s personal representation and film and television departments. The Los Angeles-based hire was announced on Tuesday by Shelter co-founders Marla Farrell, Cara...
TravelInside the Magic

Disney Continues Suspending Select Trips Through End of Year

Unfortunately, Adventures by Disney is continuing to suspend select trips through the end of the year due to repercussions of the ongoing pandemic. Because several venues for Southern California trips are still unavailable, Adventures by Disney has made the decision to suspend any Disneyland Resort and Southern California Adventures and Escapes through the end of 2021.
TV & VideosSuperHeroHype

Director Jonathan Entwistle Leaves Disney+’s Willow Series

Director Jonathan Entwistle Leaves Disney+’s Willow Series. Disney+’s Willow sequel series has hit a few roadblocks along the way to production. Back in January, Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu stepped aside from helming the pilot episode over scheduling issues. However, director Jonathan Entwistle was quickly recruited to replace Chu. Regardless, Deadline is reporting that Entwistle only stayed with the project for a few months before leaving.
Burbank, CALaw.com

Longtime Walt Disney GC to Part Ways With Media Giant at Year's End

After more than two decades with The Walt Disney Co., longtime general counsel Alan Braverman is stepping down from his post at the Burbank, California-based entertainment and media giant at the end of the year, the company disclosed in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday. Braverman’s departure coincides with...
BusinessPosted by
TheWrap

Disney PR Powerhouse Zenia Mucha to Exit

Zenia Mucha, Disney’s longtime head of corporate communications, is leaving the company after a 20-year tenure. Mucha will step down sometime next year, according to an SEC filing. She was the longtime ally of former Disney CEO Bob Iger, who is himself stepping away officially at the end of this...
Businessprweek.com

Longtime Disney communications lead Zenia Mucha to step down

LOS ANGELES: Zenia Mucha, the top communications executive at The Walt Disney Company for almost 20 years, is planning to step down next year. The media and entertainment giant has not named a successor. Mucha confirmed she will work with CEO Bob Chapek to find her successor. Mucha told colleagues...
Internetmanofmany.com

Instagram Girls of the Month – July 2021

The world is taking a kicking but our favourite Instagram Girls keep on ticking. Indeed, their warm smiles, exotic travels, and vivacious personalities are like evergreen beacons of light in these crazy times, oozing off the screen and into our very souls. Okay, okay, so maybe we’re being a bit hyperbolic, but the point remains that these women have a palpable zest for experience and they aren’t afraid to show it. May their action-packed lifestyles help us keep our chins up and aspire to greater things. Here are this month’s top content creators.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Frank Fritz's Viral American Pickers Comments, Mike Wolfe Confirms His Partner's Exit In New Message

Frank Fritz, a longtime American Pickers star, has been in the news over the past several days after indicating he’d like to get back to the History series, while also hinting at deeper problems between himself and series star Mike Wolfe. Wolfe had been running the reality show solo for over a year as Fritz dealt with health issues, but as it turns out, Fritz won’t be back to the series at all. In fact, Mike Wolfe has now confirmed the news, sharing a message with the fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

’90 Day Fiance’ Loren Brovarnik Gives EXCITING Pregnancy Update

It feels like 90 Day Fiance star, Loren Brovarnik has been ready to pop forever. She announced her second pregnancy back in March. Shortly after, Loren and her husband, Alexei did a gender reveal. It showed another baby boy Brov was on the way. Fans have watched Loren’s belly grow via Instagram and on the spin-off, Pillow Talk. Now, mama to Shai is giving a pregnancy update. Clearly, she is embracing her bump but ready to meet their newest bundle of joy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy