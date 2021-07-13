Cancel
Canby, OR

Canby's McClellan, Schlatter repeat volleyball honors

By John Baker
Posted by 
Canby Herald
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PIFOG_0avndycQ00 ALL-LEAGUERS: Oregon-bound Daley McClellan is named player of the year again, while Schlatter earns coaching honors

Things haven't changed much in Three Rivers League volleyball circles, even with a missing season thrown in.

When last we saw the Three Rivers before the pandemic, Canby's Daley McClellan was the league's Player of the Year and Terri Jo Schlatter was named Coach of the Year. That was in 2019. Fast forward past the 2020 season, which was originally wiped out, then played as a truncated season in 2021, and things are about the same.

McClellan was again named Player of the Year for the 2021 season and Schlatter picked up another Coach of the Year honor. McClellan was also first-team all-league for her work as an outside hitter for the Cougars. But they weren't the only Cougars to receive post-season honors.

Senior Caitlin Gray was named a first-team selection, also as an outside hitter. While Canby had no second-team selections, junior libero Samy Vandecoevering and junior setter Atalie Leder were tabbed honorable mention.

McClellan will attend the University of Oregon in the fall to play volleyball, while Gray will do the same at the University of Idaho.

SOFTBALL

The Canby High softball team managed a nice bit of representation on the Three Rivers League all-league teams for the short 2021 season.

The Cougars placed three players on the all-league first team, as well as several others garnering honors.

Junior Abigail Loomis was tabbed second-team all-league as a pitcher, while sophomore Ella Kiehl earned honorable mention status as a catcher.

Also earning post-season accolades were: Allie Mead (sophomore) first-team infielder; Ava Carrol (sophomore) first-team outfielder; Jaiden Lee (junior) second-team outfielder; and Regan Rourke (sophomore) first-team utility player.

BOYS BASKETBALL

After an 8-8 season overall (5-6 in league), the Canby High boys basketball team enjoyed some nice post-season accolades, including a pair of players on the all-league first-team.

Senior Diego Arredondo and junior Alex Evans were both tabbed as first-team honorees by coaches in the Three Rivers League.

Joining them with all-league honors was senior Tyler Mead, who was honorable mention.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

After a 5-12 seasonn (3-9 in league), the Canby High girls basketball team got a little post-season recognition.

Though the Cougars got no first-team all-league selections from a vote of the Three Rivers League coaches, sophomore Allie Mead was named to the second team.

