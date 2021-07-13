Waco PD searching for gym credit card thief

View more in
Waco, TX
25 News KXXV and KRHD
Temple, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Temple Police asking for public's assistance in solving June 2020 homicide
Temple Police are asking for the public's help in solving the June 2020 homicide of 60-year-old Timothy Drabick.
Killeen, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Killeen PD searching for suspects in hotel parking lot shooting
The shooting was caused by an argument between two groups, at which time one of the individuals fired a handgun and shot another. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark color Nissan with three other individuals, who are seen in the photos released by the police department.
Harker Heights, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Harker Heights Police arrest suspect who shot woman, fled in pursuit and crashed
Officers were notified that a male suspect had fired shots and then fled the scene. A Bell County Deputy Constable spotted the man's vehicle and began to initiate a traffic stop. The suspect refused to stop and fled in his vehicle with Harker Heights Police Officers following him in pursuit.
Bell County, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Bell County Sheriff's Department makes arrests in connection to several vehicle burglaries
On July 14, 2021, investigators with the Bell County Sheriff's Department were able to identify a vehicle at Chalk Ridge Falls Park that was believed to have been related to several car burglaries in the Bell County area.
Public Safety|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Three persons of interest wanted for reported connection to car burglarizing
The following men are suspected of burglarizing six vehicles around 1:20 A.M. on June 26 in PA 30 C.
Waco, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Waco PD arrests one in connection with illegal racing, aggravated assault
The Waco Police Department made an arrest in connection with an illegal racing event and aggravated assault that occurred on the weekend of the unsanctioned 2021 Rally on the Valley Event.
Thorndale, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Milam County horse killed, Thorndale PD looking for information
A Milam county horse was shot and killed on Monday, July 19. Thorndale Police Department said the horse belongs to Richard Schneider, and was killed between 10:30 am and 5:30 pm.
College Station, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Kroger employee arrested for allegedly stealing over $150,000 from store
Wang was arrested on June 20 and is currently being held at the Brazos County Jail with an $8,000 bond.
College Station, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Suspect arrested for reportedly robbing two Wells Fargo Banks
According to the College Station Police Department, at 1:30 P.M. this afternoon, two bank robberies occurred and resulted in a police-led pursuit.
Temple, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Temple resident takes live grenade home after finding it at park, origin of explosive unknown
Officers responded to a call from a Temple resident at 10:44 am Tuesday, July 20, after they found a grenade at West Temple Community Park. According to The Temple Police Department, the caller found an authentic high-explosive grenade and took it home.
Bryan, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Bryan PD: Drive-by shooting results in no injuries, investigation ongoing
According to the Bryan Police Department, around 12:40 P.M. this afternoon, deputies responded to a call of shots fired near the 5900 block of Redbud Dr.
Temple, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Temple Police searching for missing 40-year-old man whose mental health, welfare are of concern
Temple Police is asking for the public's help locating a missing 40-year-old man whose mental health and welfare are of concern.
Public Safety|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
16-year old Nevaeh Bristow from Tyler missing
The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children has reported 16-year old Nevaeh Bristow from Tyler missing. Bristow disappeared from her home on Saturday, July 10, and is believed to possibly still be in Tyler or have traveled to other Texas cities.
Traffic|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Lott PD officer involved in crash, hit by driver that flew through stop sign
A Lott Police Department officer was involved in a crash at the Hwy 77 and Hwy 320 intersection at approximately 5 pm. The officer was heading southbound on Hwy 77, as he passed through the intersection he was struck by a driver who refused to stop at the stop sign.
Coryell County, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
One dies in Sunday Coryell County crash
45 year-old Shawn Eric Lyndsey of McGregor died at the scene of a crash on Sunday, July 18. Texas DPS said it would like to remind drivers to limit distractions while driving, as it increases the probability of being involved in a traffic crash.
Waco, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Waco Fire currently working scene of gas leak in 300 block of S. 11th Street
Waco Fire and hazmat teams are currently operating at the scene of a gas leak.
Belton, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
One person is dead and six others were sent to the hospital after major accident in Belton
Belton Police are working on the scene of a major accident on northbound I-35.
Caldwell, TX|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
Caldwell High School student hit by projectile, investigation ongoing
At the time of this publication, local authorities are saying there is no danger to the public.
Texas State|Posted by25 News KXXV and KRHD
North Texas home explodes, officials investigating cause
A Plano home located at the 4400 block of Cleveland Drive exploded around 4:40 p.m. Plano Fire-Rescue and Atmos investigators are on the scene.
