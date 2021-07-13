Cancel
23-year-old female pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on I-70

By Katie Cox
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on I-70 just after midnight Tuesday.

According to Indiana State Police, the woman was struck in the eastbound lanes near Harding Street just west of downtown Indianapolis.

When troopers arrived, they located the woman near the left shoulder of the interstate, unconscious and unresponsive. The driver was not on the scene.

The woman, later identified as Taylor Fletcher, 23, of Plainfield, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the woman was found and identified a short time later.

The crash remains under investigation by Indiana State Police.

