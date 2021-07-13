BTS, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd part of 24-Hour 'Global Citizen Live' special set for September

For the last few years, the Global Citizen organization—which raises money and awareness to try and help people in poverty around the world—has moved away from big live festivals in favor of online livestreams that anyone can watch, bringing its message of promoting global unity through the use of major celebrity performances and speeches to a much bigger audience. Global Citizen also has a knack for assembling a surprisingly wide range of musical acts, appealing not just to cool young people but also uncool old people (as well as hypothetical uncool young people and cool old people).