BTS, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd part of 24-Hour 'Global Citizen Live' special set for September
Global Citizen Live is headed to a screen near you this September and several of your favorites are slated to make an appearance. Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO, is labeling the event “the one” and is considering it the biggest thing they’ve ever done thus far. The 24-hour special will air on September 25 and will broadcast live from six continents. Featured performers include BTS, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, Lorde, Metallica, Lizzo and many more.www.audacy.com
