Terrelle Pryor, Ohio State teammates want records reinstated

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 11 days ago

Former Ohio State quarterback Terrelle Pryor wants the records of the five Buckeyes who sold memorabilia more than 10 years ago to be reinstated.

To make his case, Pryor on Tuesday posted a letter to his Twitter account , which also was signed by the other members of the “Tattoo 5,” who received money and tattoos in exchange for gear, championship rings and such.

Under rules that took effect July 1, college athletes now can make money for endorsements and autographs and off their likenesses. Pryor, 32, said the rule should be retroactive.

“Now that fundamental right has been granted to a new generation of athletes. Now that they finally have the freedom to share in some of the millions of dollars they generate for their coaches, their institutions, their conferences and the NCAA as a whole, we would like to see our hard won accomplishments reinstated,” the statement read, in part.

“Although this could never undo what we and our families endured for breaking rules that shouldn’t have existed in the first place, we believe reinstating and acknowledging the accomplishments of ourselves and our teammates would be a huge step in the right direction.”

The letter also was signed by Mike Adams, Daniel “Boom” Herron, DeVier Posey and Solomon Thomas.

The players were suspended for the first five games of the 2011 season. Pryor entered the supplemental draft instead, launching a seven-season NFL career.

Ohio State doesn’t recognize those players’ individual stats and records from 2010, and the team’s 12-1 season is now listed as 0-1 in the books because of the use of ineligible players.

Coach Jim Tressel was forced to resign before the 2011 season started.

“We are calling for our school records and legacy to be restored so that Buckeye Nation can look at us with the same love and fondness that we’ve always had for them.

Reggie Bush drama: Heisman Trophy Trust puts ball in NCAA’s corner

“We look forward to one day telling our story and the Tattoo 5 forever being a legitimate part of Ohio State’s glorious history.”

Since the new rules took effect, former Southern California running back Reggie Bush asked for his 2005 Heisman Trophy recognition to be restored. After an NCAA investigation into allegations his family received improper benefits, Bush had to forfeit his Heisman.

–Field Level Media

