Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coleman, WI

Coleman's Osterberg selected by the Phillies

By FOX 11 Sports
Fox11online.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Former Coleman standout Matt Osterberg was selected in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Osterberg, a junior left-handed pitcher, made nine starts for St. Cloud State (Minn.) this spring, and compiled a 3.78 ERA in 50 innings. In his career at St. Cloud State, Osterberg won 12 games over 35 appearances and 25 starts, pitching 159 2/3 innings and a 3.72 ERA.

fox11online.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
City
Coleman, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Philadelphia Phillies#St Cloud State#Era#M O#Cougars
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
Swimming & SurfingNBC News

Swimmers get U.S. on medal board at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — The U.S. swim team ended the day-long drought Sunday after the Americans failed to medal on the first day of Olympic competition for the first time in almost 50 years. Chase Kalisz took the first gold medal for the U.S. and Jay Litherland snagged the first silver on...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.
SportsABC News

Japan's Horigome wins first ever Olympic skateboard gold

TOKYO -- Yuto Horigome won the first ever skateboarding competition at the Olympic Games, taking gold in men’s street on Sunday in the city where he learned to skate as a kid and where his sport is often frowned upon. The first skateboarding silver went to Brazilian Kelvin Hoefler, who...

Comments / 0

Community Policy