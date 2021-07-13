Coleman's Osterberg selected by the Phillies
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Former Coleman standout Matt Osterberg was selected in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Amateur Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Osterberg, a junior left-handed pitcher, made nine starts for St. Cloud State (Minn.) this spring, and compiled a 3.78 ERA in 50 innings. In his career at St. Cloud State, Osterberg won 12 games over 35 appearances and 25 starts, pitching 159 2/3 innings and a 3.72 ERA.fox11online.com
