Three local players selected in MLB draft

Three Coastal Bend-area players have been selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

Former King and Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Dustin Saenz was picked in the fourth round with the 112th overall pick by the Washington Nationals.

Veterans Memorial High School outfielder Jose Valadez-Acuna was chosen in the 14th round with the 415th overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies

Former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Orange Grove product and current Louisiana-Lafayette catcher Drake Osborn was picked with the 562nd overall pick in the 19th round by the New York Mets.