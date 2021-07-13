Cancel
Three local players selected in MLB draft

By Jeff Dubrof
Posted by 
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 11 days ago
Three Coastal Bend-area players have been selected in the Major League Baseball draft.

Former King and Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Dustin Saenz was picked in the fourth round with the 112th overall pick by the Washington Nationals.

Veterans Memorial High School outfielder Jose Valadez-Acuna was chosen in the 14th round with the 415th overall pick by the Philadelphia Phillies

Former Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and Orange Grove product and current Louisiana-Lafayette catcher Drake Osborn was picked with the 562nd overall pick in the 19th round by the New York Mets.

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

