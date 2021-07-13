Cancel
What Time Does ‘Loki’ Episode 6 Come Out on Disney+?

By Brett White
Decider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt all comes down to this: Loki and Sylvie entering a mysterious new locale at the literal end of time. All of Loki has been building to this moment and we are excited about it… even if we don’t exactly know what this moment is. Where are they going? What will they do? Who will they meet? How will all this madness end? And, most importantly, will Croki get the spinoff series he so rightly deserves? Hopefully we’ll get the answer to all of those questions (as well as answers to all of our burning questions) in the finale episode. And if there are any dangling threads, fingers crossed they get tied up in a second season.

