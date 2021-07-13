UC Santa Cruz Library’s new Community Archiving Program to broaden scope of Regional History Project

Addresses: 310, 316, 320, 322, 324, 328 Front Street. Project Status: Visit Etrakit for Most Current Status and the Assigned Planner. Coastal Permit, Non-Residential Demolition Authorization Permit, Design Permit, Boundary Line Adjustment, Administrative Use Permit, and Heritage Tree Removal Permit, to demolish a commercial building, combine six parcels, and construct a six-story, 228-room hotel with 11,498 square feet of ground floor retail, banquet and conference space, restaurant, and bar on property located within the CBD (Central Business District)/CZ-O (Coastal Zone Overlay)/FP-O (Floodplain Overlay) zone district and within the Front Street/Riverfront subarea of the Downtown Plan. The project requires approval of a Section 408 Permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers to allow for the placement of fill between the levee and the proposed building and to allow for the development of an outdoor extension area adjacent to the Riverway path.
