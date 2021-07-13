CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UC Santa Cruz Library’s new Community Archiving Program to broaden scope of Regional History Project

Cover picture for the articleThe University Library has announced the establishment of a new Community Archiving Program that will build on the foundation of its decades-old Regional History Project (RHP). With the retirement of longtime RHP director Irene Reti, the Library has now re-envisioned the project to broaden its scope and will soon...

Santa Cruz Sentinel

Santa Cruz County loses another community member to COVID-19

SANTA CRUZ — A Latino man in his early 50s died of COVID-19 in Santa Cruz County this week, according to County of Santa Cruz Health Services Agency. The man was not fully vaccinated and suffered multiple underlying health conditions that contributed to his death. An HSA representative said this week that he did not reside in a congregate living facility.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
cityofsantacruz.com

Virtual Community Meeting: Proposed Project - Cruz Hotel

Addresses: 310, 316, 320, 322, 324, 328 Front Street. Project Status: Visit Etrakit for Most Current Status and the Assigned Planner. Coastal Permit, Non-Residential Demolition Authorization Permit, Design Permit, Boundary Line Adjustment, Administrative Use Permit, and Heritage Tree Removal Permit, to demolish a commercial building, combine six parcels, and construct a six-story, 228-room hotel with 11,498 square feet of ground floor retail, banquet and conference space, restaurant, and bar on property located within the CBD (Central Business District)/CZ-O (Coastal Zone Overlay)/FP-O (Floodplain Overlay) zone district and within the Front Street/Riverfront subarea of the Downtown Plan. The project requires approval of a Section 408 Permit from the US Army Corps of Engineers to allow for the placement of fill between the levee and the proposed building and to allow for the development of an outdoor extension area adjacent to the Riverway path.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Carving Santa Cruz’s Civic Auditorium | Ross Eric Gibson, Local History

In 1938 the government awarded Santa Cruz a PWA grant to build the Civic Auditorium and fire station, providing $2,000 over their request, to cover unexpected expenses. From that point on, avoiding extra costs became a roller-coaster ride of budget tightening, project cut-backs or seeking other funding. The first challenge...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
lookout.co

State putting pressure on Santa Cruz to push forward on 831 Water Street project

Even though Santa Cruz’s first SB-35 development was voted down by the city council last month, the controversial 831 Water Street project might still become a reality. On Tuesday, the city planning department received a letter from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development regarding the Oct. 12 vote against the project by city council, stating its reasons for the denial were not permitted by state law.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
State
California State
csun.edu

Shoah Foundation’s Virtual Archive Purchased by CSUN Library to Preserve History

The library at California State University, Northridge, recently purchased the USC Shoah Foundation Institute’s visual history archive. The Archive contains more than 53,000 personal testimonies from survivors and witnesses of the Holocaust, as well as other atrocities such as the Armenian Genocide, Tutsi Genocide, Nanjing Massacre, and the Guatemalan Genocide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
duke.edu

New Support for Community-Led Arts Projects

The Doing Good employee giving campaign, administered by Duke’s Office of Durham and Community Affairs, awards grants to local non-profits, community-organizations, schools, and neighborhoods. In 2020-21, Duke employees contributed $526,407 to Doing Good to support purposeful partnerships and projects in Durham and the region. For the 2021-22 Doing Good grant...
DURHAM, NC
fordham.edu

New Grant Will Help Fordham Libraries Expand COVID-19 Archive

The pandemic has been an unprecedented time for the Fordham community. Linda LoSchiavo, director of Fordham Libraries, wants to make sure it is not forgotten. Thanks to a new grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the library will be able to keep adding to the COVID-19 archive that it began assembling in April 2020. The archive is currently made up of items that are reminiscent of the many stages of the pandemic, including “Do Not Sit Here” signage and floor arrow decals, Fordham’s COVID-19 “Five Things” e-mails, photos of testing tents, and press coverage from the Observer newspaper. LoSchiavo said there are currently roughly 400 items in the collection, and she’d like to get to 1,000 by the end of the year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
lookout.co

Yay or nay: How some Santa Cruz business owners view the mixed-use library project

A mixed-use project that’s now the subject of a potential ballot initiative has become the lightning rod in the fight over the soul of downtown Santa Cruz. On paper, the opposing plans have some similarities — but there has been a demonstrated lack of trust among the factions, making it difficult, business owners say, as to which they should support.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
alaskasnewssource.com

Willow celebrates new community library

Anchorage Assembly certifies the results of the special election to decide the recall of member Meg Zaletel. Mat-Su Borough School District addresses absenteeism. Mat-Su Borough School District addresses absenteeism. Alaska joins lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for health care workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Alaska joins lawsuit challenging federal vaccine...
KRDO

‘That’s scary’: UC Santa Barbara’s new 11-story dorm houses 4,000 students, but they don’t get windows

SANTA BARBARA, California (KCAL, KCBS) — UC Santa Barbara’s $1.5 billion plan for new student dorms does not include any windows. The proposed Munger Hall on the grounds of UC Santa Barbara has come under fire for its unconventional aesthetics. The university, like many others across the country, is facing a housing crisis and needs the new dorms, which would house more than 4,000 students.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

UC lecturers to strike Wednesday, Santa Cruz joins movement

SANTA CRUZ – UC Santa Cruz lecturers plan to strike Wednesday morning as part of a movement across the University of California system. The planned strike follows months of negotiations between the university at large and its lecturers. University lecturers are seeking better pay, more job security and compensation for additional work done outside of class hours.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
#Uc Santa Cruz#Local History#Transgender History#American History#Uc Santa Cruz Library#The University Library#The Community Archivist#Ucsc#Asian American#Loma Prieta Earthquake#The Ucsc Community#Cultivating A Movement#Documenting Gay#Lesbian#Bisexual
centraloregondaily.com

Central Oregon’s ‘Be a Santa to a Senior’ program returns

A year after Christmas tree tags were turned into Amazon orders, Central Oregon’s Be a Santa to a Senior program returns to its traditional gift-giving methods. The Home Instead program supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone during the holiday season. This is an annual local program...
CHARITIES
lookout.co

James in verse: Poet Melehan honors a late, great Santa Cruz artist in her new book of poetry

James Carl Aschbacher did two things to ensure that his legacy as an artist would last in Santa Cruz for generations. First, he developed a distinctive style of art, using his own iconography and color palette in a way in which his unique vision could be identified instantly, whether or not you knew the first thing about art. Then, he put his art out in the world (or at least into Santa Cruz County) everywhere in the public sphere available to him. That includes two huge murals in downtown Santa Cruz.
SANTA CRUZ, CA

