UC Santa Cruz Library’s new Community Archiving Program to broaden scope of Regional History Project

The pandemic has been an unprecedented time for the Fordham community. Linda LoSchiavo, director of Fordham Libraries, wants to make sure it is not forgotten. Thanks to a new grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, the library will be able to keep adding to the COVID-19 archive that it began assembling in April 2020. The archive is currently made up of items that are reminiscent of the many stages of the pandemic, including “Do Not Sit Here” signage and floor arrow decals, Fordham’s COVID-19 “Five Things” e-mails, photos of testing tents, and press coverage from the Observer newspaper. LoSchiavo said there are currently roughly 400 items in the collection, and she’d like to get to 1,000 by the end of the year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO