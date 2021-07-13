Franklin Transit to offer $1 rides to and from Main Street Festival
Anyone concerned about parking for the highly anticipated 37th annual Main Street Festival in downtown Franklin shouldn’t be, thanks to the Franklin Transit Authority (FTA). With limited parking expected downtown during the event, FTA is offering park-and-ride shuttle service to festival goers from two locations — The Park at Harlinsdale Farm across from The Factory at Franklin and Church of the City on Murfreesboro Road.www.williamsonherald.com
Comments / 0