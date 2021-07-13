Cancel
Influx of Talent & Depth for Carolina Basketball

247Sports
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInside Carolina's Sean Moran discusses how the players the UNC basketball program has landed this offseason could begin to mesh together this summer.

247sports.com

Austin, TXBurnt Orange Nation

4-star WR Brenen Thompson releases top 6 schools

Four-star Spearman wide receiver Brenen Thompson revealed his top six schools last night via his Twitter page, and the speedster named the Texas Longhorns as one of his finalists. Thompson has been a top priority for head coach Steve Sarkisian and his staff since they arrived in Austin, and they...
Louisville, KY247Sports

Photo gallery: Louisville women's basketball recruiting targets

The Run 4 The Roses event in Louisville last week was loaded with elite prospects. And a number of those prospects are on the University of Louisville women's basketball staffs recruiting radar. Cardinal Authority publisher Jody Demling spent two days at the event and has this photo gallery. One of...
College Sportskentuckysportsradio.com

Basketball

Jack Pilgrim 11:00pm July 13, 2021 59 Comments 2 categories 1 tag. Kofi Cockburn will be making his final decision on Friday, July 16, the Illinois standout announced Tuesday. Announcement coming this Friday 07/16/21 ?? — Kofi Cockburn (@kxng_alpha) July 13, 2021 The 7-foot, 285-pound center announced he would be pulling his name out of the draft on July 6 and told ESPN’s Jonathan Givony that he…
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Five Schools the ACC Should Target in Conference Expansion

With Texas and Oklahoma informing the Big-12 that they will not renew their media rights agreement when it expires in 2025, conference expansion/realignment talk is only getting louder and more intense. This is expected to be the first step in both schools heading to the SEC. There are several scenarios that could play out from there, but the best way for the ACC to ensure its survival is to be proactive. That is why it should target these five schools to join the conference.
Michigan Statebtpowerhouse.com

Michigan State Offers 2024 Point Guard Jason Richardson Jr.

The Michigan State Spartans put out an offer in the 2024 recruiting cycle to a player whose name will sound awful familiar to Spartan fans. Tom Izzo and his staff offered 2024 prospect Jason Richardson Jr., son of former Spartans great Jason Richardson. Richardson comes out of Bishop Gorman High...
Kentucky State247Sports

Jersey numbers for Kentucky basketball newcomers revealed

With the departure of seven players from last year's roster and seven newcomers this season, Kentucky fans have a lot of new names and faces to learn. They now have numbers to help them follow along. Tuesday, UK announced the jersey numbers of its seven newcomers, which includes four transfers...
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Duke basketball: Signs point to major commitment this weekend

Duke basketball recruiting appears to be on the verge of a statement prize. In early June, Montverde (Fla.) rising senior Dariq Whitehead became the first from his class to visit the Duke basketball program in an official capacity. During various interviews beforehand and afterward, the 6-foot-8, 205-pound small forward mentioned a passionate Blue Devil fandom dating back to his childhood.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
FanSided

Syracuse basketball interest in top-ranked sophomore, an ‘immense talent’

All kinds of Syracuse basketball prospects are currently suiting up at the 2021 Peach Jam tournament in North Augusta, S.C. One of those high-school players is elite talent D.J. Wagner, a five-star point guard in the 2023 class. We recently detailed in a column how the Orange coaching staff has reached out to the 6-foot-3 Wagner, according to an article by 247Sports national analyst Dushawn London.
Arlington, TXPosted by
247Sports

Report: Big 12 not planning to allow teams to postpone games in 2021, per K-State AD

The Big 12 Conference is not planning to allow teams to postpone games or cancel games for "any reason" during the 2021 season, Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor reportedly told The Wichita Eagle on Wednesday. In the event that a team is unable to play a game for a reason such as falling below the minimum-player threshold due to COVID-19 issues or other circumstances, the game will be declared a forfeit, according to the report.
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Where Kentucky stands in updated Power 36 rankings

Kentucky, Kentucky Wildcats men's basketball, Michigan Wolverines men's basketball, UCLA Bruins men's basketball, Andy Katz, Southeastern Conference, Mississippi State Bulldogs football, John Calipari. The NBA Draft withdrawal deadline has come and gone making the college basketball landscape a lot clearer. With roster’s starting to get finalized, Andy Katz updated his...
Chapel Hill, NCtarheelblog.com

You need to see this video of Theo Pinson mic’d up during a UNC pickup game

Is this title clickbait? Possibly. Do I care, seeing as it’s the dead of the offseason and not much basketball-wise is going on? Definitely not. One of the things we most missed (I’m using “we” both to mean “us fans” and “UNC Basketball) this time last year was the alumni pickup games, which are an opportunity not just for a young team to play against a bevy of professionals with more developed bodies and basketball minds, but also a way for coaches to gauge their team against unfamiliar competition without any stakes. Coby White, for example, wasn’t really on the NBA Draft radar leading up to the 2018-19 season even in Roy Williams’ eyes, but the story goes that his domination of alumni pickup games convinced the coach, along with a lot of the alumni, that he’d only be seeing the point guard for one season. It’s also a way for players to get some informal coaching from people who have experience with the way things are done in Chapel Hill, and, least important but most pertinent, it’s new content for us fans who are starting to get tired of rewinding last year’s Duke sweep highlights for the 50th time — oh wait, that’s just me? Carry on.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Tar Heels continue to keep an eye on four-star forward

As the days go on, it’s becoming more and more clear who the top targets left are for the UNC Basketball program in the 2022 recruiting class. Hubert Davis and his staff have done a great job so far with their 2022 class, landing three commitments and currently holding the top class in late July. But ideally, UNC would love to add at least one more recruit and potentially two before the class is wrapped up.

