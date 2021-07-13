Cancel
Las Cruces, NM

Las Cruces Public Schools to add two new community schools

By LCPS News Release
lascrucesbulletin.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLas Cruces Public Schools (LCPS) will be adding two more community schools to the district to improve the quality of education for children in Doña Ana County by expanding community schools integrated services focused on academic, health and social services to improve student learning, create stronger families and building healthier communities. A $600,000 grant from the W.K. Kellogg Foundation will help provide funding for the community schools for the next two years. Each community school in the district will have a full-time community school coordinator that oversees the community school strategy. One of the new community schools will be Alameda Elementary, located at 1325 N. Alameda Las Cruces, NM 88005, the other community school is currently going through the application process.

