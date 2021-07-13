Cancel
Paris Hilton Gets New Netflix Cooking Show

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton is coming out with a cooking show on August 4th called “Cooking with Paris”. It’ll be six episodes of her trying out new recipes and ingredients and exotic kitchen appliances with celebrity friends. You might be thinking, “What the heck, why?” Well . . . in case you missed it . . . she went viral early last year with a video where she made lasagna. Keep in mind she is NOT a trained chef, so it could be quite entertaining to watch her learn . . . I might even learn a thing or two.

