501 S. Hawthorne Rd.

NEW, NEW, NEW!!! Everything in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home is NEW! New wood laminate, new carpet, brand new appliances, new paint inside and out, new roof and gutters, new PEX waterline system, new HVAC, new windows, etc, etc! All you need to do is bring your furniture and move in! The seller's have done an amazing job refreshing this home and bringing it back to life! There is plenty of space to entertain inside or out with a large back yard and a new patio. The new windows let in plenty of natural light and the finishes are modern and fresh! Come see this one today and make it yours! All info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.