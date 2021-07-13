501 S. Hawthorne Rd.

MOST DESIRED LOCATION in Deep Run HS district! 5 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Transitional in Gayton Station. Bathrooms Updated in 2020. Deck redone in 2020. NEW Shed. HVAC and Furnace Updated in 2021. Windows are 4 years old. Roof is 6/7 years old. Water Heater replaced in 2013. Dishwasher replaced within the last 5 years. Enter into the Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Chair Rail, Half Bath and Coat Closet. Dining Room with Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Chair Rail and Chandelier. Living Room with Carpet and Crown Molding. Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fan with Light and Exit to Back Deck. Eat-in Kitchen with Tile Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Pantry and Exit to the Garage. Head Upstairs to Find 5 Bedrooms with Carpet and Closets. The Primary Bedroom has a Full Bath with Tile, Granite, Double Vanity, Linen Closet, Tub and Shower. Hallway Full Bath has Granite, Tub, Shower and Skylight. Back yard is Perfect for Entertaining and Lounging! Close Proximity to Shopping, Restaurants, Interstate and Schools. Walk to everything including all of Greengate, its restaurants, Lidl and Starbucks.
Comments / 0