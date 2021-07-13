Cancel
Real Estate

501 S. Hawthorne Rd.

News Argus
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly Renovated Apartment Homes in Ardmore - Great Location! Renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath units with off street parking. Efficiency kitchens include new full size refrigerator. New range. Laundry facility onsite. Water is included. Electric heat and air conditioning. Virtual tour available at: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zGFRPyyy32L. Our office hours are 8:30-5:00 Monday...

Henrico County, VARichmond.com

12445 Gayton Station Blvd, Henrico, VA 23233

MOST DESIRED LOCATION in Deep Run HS district! 5 Bedroom, 2.1 Bath Transitional in Gayton Station. Bathrooms Updated in 2020. Deck redone in 2020. NEW Shed. HVAC and Furnace Updated in 2021. Windows are 4 years old. Roof is 6/7 years old. Water Heater replaced in 2013. Dishwasher replaced within the last 5 years. Enter into the Foyer with Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Chair Rail, Half Bath and Coat Closet. Dining Room with Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding, Chair Rail and Chandelier. Living Room with Carpet and Crown Molding. Family Room with Gas Fireplace, Crown Molding, Ceiling Fan with Light and Exit to Back Deck. Eat-in Kitchen with Tile Floors, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, Pantry and Exit to the Garage. Head Upstairs to Find 5 Bedrooms with Carpet and Closets. The Primary Bedroom has a Full Bath with Tile, Granite, Double Vanity, Linen Closet, Tub and Shower. Hallway Full Bath has Granite, Tub, Shower and Skylight. Back yard is Perfect for Entertaining and Lounging! Close Proximity to Shopping, Restaurants, Interstate and Schools. Walk to everything including all of Greengate, its restaurants, Lidl and Starbucks.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

2216 S Old Manor Rd

2 bedroom 1 bath house on huge corner lot. Nice shade and mature trees. Original hardwood floors in great condition in living room and bedroom. Nice family room with wood stove and unique bar. 2 small storage buildings, double car port. This house needs some updating and some TLC but overall good condition. Perfect for investor, downsizing or 1st time buyers. House is being sold "as is". Buyers should verify school district.
Winston-salem, NCNews Argus

800 Buffington Ct

800 Buffington Ct. - This 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome has a great location near shopping and dining, with easy access to I-40. The unique design features a vaulted living room with tile fireplace, hardwood flooring, kitchen with granite countertops, a loft with wet bar for entertaining, primary bedroom with private bath, and an enclosed area with indoor hot tub, accessed through sliding glass doors. Outside you'll enjoy the sundeck, covered front porch, and a one car garage!
House RentNews Argus

1502 Aspen Way

Aspen Park II Across from WFU! - Upper level corner condo with cathedral ceiling! Great room has fireplace and opens to a large private deck! Two bedrooms, two baths. Master bath is large with two vanities and separate toilet/tub area. Kitchen appliances include stove, refrigerator, dishwasher and microwave. Washer and dryer provided, but not maintained. Security system available. Outside storage at deck. Rent includes water/sewer/stormwater. Tenant pays electricity. Community has a great pool!
House RentNews Argus

652 Balfour Road - 652b

Condo in Peacehaven/Country Club Area - Upper condo in desired Mayfair Development. Laminate hardwood flooring throughout main living area, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms. Unit has wonderful sunroom, rear deck and front patio. Kitchen has mosaic tile on backsplash and microwave remains. Washer and dryer are remaining in unit, but maintained by tenant.
Real EstateNews Argus

4284 Plantation Ridge Lane

Exceptional Executive One Story Townhouse, Fire Place, Fenced Patio, Community Pool, Double Car Garage! - Executive One Story Townhouse with Double Car Garage. Large Brick Townhouse with Vaulted Ceilings and a Fire Place with Gas logs. Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer. Two Bedrooms plus a Beautiful...
House RentNews Argus

1840-1842 Elizabeth Avenue

1842 Elizabeth Avenue - Two or three bedroom unit and one bath with gas heat/water heater, central air, hardwood floors, washer/dryer connections in the unfinished basement, and water is included in rent. Call our office if you are interested at 336-722-1137!. We conditionally allow pets with a onetime, non-refundable pet...
MLSarlingtonrealtyinc.com

Pinetop Rd

Beautiful land in Gore this 27.05 acres Zoned RA with no HOA and No restrictions. It is waiting for someone to build their home. See documents for plat. Listing courtesy of Keller Williams Realty Dulles. ©2021 Bright MLS, All Rights Reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial...
Charles City County, VARichmond.com

7040 S Lott Cary Rd, Charles City County, VA 23140

HUGE all brick rancher (2,641 sq. ft.) on 3 acre lot with tremendous potential for the owner who wants to earn a little sweat equity. Large entry foyer with formal living and dining rooms. Open kitchen and family room. Large primary bedroom features dual closets. Two additional good sized bedrooms and hall bath on northern end of home. Off the kitchen, is a pantry and 1/2 bath, followed by a HUGE rec room (originally designed as garage) New 30 year dimensional roof installed in June 2021. Home needs TLC (mostly cosmetics) and is sold as-is. However, all systems are functional and home should have no problem qualifying for FHA, VA, or USDA financing. Buyers will receive a one year 2-10 Home Warranty provided by sellers. Sellers require that As-Is addendum accompany all offers to be considered. Should seller be fortunate enough to receive offers, all offers will be reviewed on Tuesday, July 27th @ 6PM.
Real Estatewichitahometeam.com

1813 S Lexington Rd

NEW, NEW, NEW!!! Everything in this 4 bedroom 2 bath home is NEW! New wood laminate, new carpet, brand new appliances, new paint inside and out, new roof and gutters, new PEX waterline system, new HVAC, new windows, etc, etc! All you need to do is bring your furniture and move in! The seller's have done an amazing job refreshing this home and bringing it back to life! There is plenty of space to entertain inside or out with a large back yard and a new patio. The new windows let in plenty of natural light and the finishes are modern and fresh! Come see this one today and make it yours! All info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Carsthedallasnews.net

Tips for Repairing and Upgrading Pumps

Most pump repairs and upgrades will address specific repair, performance, or maintenance issues, but they should also include longevity, reliability, and efficiency improvements. If the pump you are thinking about repairing is not ready for replacement, it makes sense to upgrade the pump internals to extend the pump life, reliability and efficiency. Pump internal upgrades help to avoid costly expenses, as well as unexpected downtime.
Real Estatebhhschicago.com

2850 Southampton Drive #7202

Located in the desirable town of Rolling Meadows, Willowbend Apartments & Townhomes are conveniently located to Woodfield Mall, Busse Woods, shopping, restaurants and easy access to I90 & I290. With multiple floorplans to choose from, all homes & townhomes offer updated kitchens with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops, large windows for tons of light, wood flooring throughout and private patios/balconies. Thoughtfully spacious interiors include open concept designs equipped with smart thermostats & keyless entry for maximized convenience. The community includes an outdoor pool with a raised sundeck, children's playground, laundry facilities and a 24 hour fitness center with cardio & weight machines. Pricing is subject to change daily, based on lease terms & availability. Please contact for specific availability. Multiple floorplans & units available. No smoking building, pets ok. *Please note some photos are of model units and do not represent actual unit.
Wise County, VACoalfield.com

TRUSTEE'S SALE 12829 CRAB ORCHARD RD COEBURN, VA 24230

In execution of the Deed of Trust in the original principal amount of $110,700.00, dated April 9, 2002, and recorded as Instrument Number 200201884 in Wise County land records, the appointed Substitute Trustee will offer for sale at public auction at the front doors of the courthouse of the County of Wise, Main Street, Wise, Virginia 24293-1248 on August 24, 2021 at 2:00PM, the property described in said deed of trust, located at the above address and more particularly described as follows:

