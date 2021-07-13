Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Cruces, NM

Mudslides on Organ Mountains left drivers stuck for hours

By Kate Bieri
Posted by 
KVIA ABC-7
KVIA ABC-7
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhDp6_0avnaqNZ00

SAN AUGUSTINE PASS, New Mexico - Marina Gandara and her son Jacob had already spent 16 hours on the road home to Las Cruces when they encountered "mud rivers" running through Organ Mountains on Sunday night.

"We got probably halfway up when there were these "mud rivers," recalled Gandara. "We did not know this at the time, but there had been a mudslide. The whole road was covered in mud."

RELATED STORY: U.S. 70 in southern New Mexico reopens after mudslides

The Gandaras had been visiting family in the Dakotas. Marina and Jacob decided to take the scenic route home, driving south on U.S. 54 through Carrizozo and Alamogordo, intending to travel west through San Augustine Pass to get home to Las Cruces.

By the time they had arrived home, they had spent close to 22 hours on the road. Marina thanked the first responders who worked tirelessly to get the road clear so they could return home.

"My mom always said, 'We'll take any rain we can get,'" Marina remembered with a smile. "I don't know if I like the mud river portion, but we needed the rain. As long as people weren't injured and they got to a safe spot, that's the priority."

The post Mudslides on Organ Mountains left drivers stuck for hours appeared first on KVIA .

Comments / 1

KVIA ABC-7

KVIA ABC-7

El Paso, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in El Paso, TX and Las Cruces, NM from KVIA ABC-7 Where News Comes First.

 https://kvia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Traffic
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Accidents
Las Cruces, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Alamogordo, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mudslides#Organ Mountains#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Weather
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Environment
Related
Sunland Park, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Firefighters rescuing teens stuck on Western Playland roller coaster

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Firefighters were in the process Saturday night of rescuing seven teenagers who were stuck on the roller coaster's inner circle at Western Playland. Sunland Park and West Valley firefighters responded to the amusement park about 8:30 p.m. Fire officials said there were no injuries reported and a tactical team was The post Firefighters rescuing teens stuck on Western Playland roller coaster appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit

EL PASO, Texas — Around 4,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region. ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time on Friday night until a backup generator could kick-in; The post 4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead as cars collide then hit parked vehicle in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorist was killed Saturday afternoon when two cars collided and then struck a third vehicle that was parked on a central El Paso street. Traffic investigators were summoned about 3:30 p.m. to the deadly crash scene at N. Copia Street and E. Yandell Drive, where one of the three cars The post 1 dead as cars collide then hit parked vehicle in central El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

3,000 including ABC-7 lose power during storms

EL PASO, Texas — Around 3,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region. ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time until a backup generator could kick-in. The scattered power The post 3,000 including ABC-7 lose power during storms appeared first on KVIA.
Las Cruces, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2 shot, wounded in downtown Las Cruces; police look for shooter

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Two people were shot and wounded in downtown Las Cruces early Saturday around bar closing time. Police said the gunfire occurred near 201 North Main Street, in an area that houses a number of bars, about 2 a.m. The two victims drove themselves to a nearby hospital and police said The post 2 shot, wounded in downtown Las Cruces; police look for shooter appeared first on KVIA.
Tularosa, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 found dead in U-Haul smuggling migrants on U.S. 54 in southern New Mexico

CARRIZOZO, New Mexico -- One person was found dead Thursday afternoon inside a U-Haul truck smuggling up to 10 migrants, according to Homeland Security Investigations or HSI. The discovery occurred when Tularosa police pulled over the truck along U.S. 54 near mile-marker 102, according to HSI Special Agent in Charge Erik Breitzke. That's north of The post 1 found dead in U-Haul smuggling migrants on U.S. 54 in southern New Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

2 hospitalized after flames engulf west El Paso home overnight

EL PASO -- Two people have been hospitalized after a late night blaze churned a home in west El Paso, according to Fire officials. One person suffered serious injuries and a second suffered only minor injuries from smoke inhalation. At this time Fire officials believe they were the only two people inside the home when The post 2 hospitalized after flames engulf west El Paso home overnight appeared first on KVIA.
Luna County, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

1 dead as SUV, 3 trucks collide on I-10 in Luna County

DEMING, New Mexico -- A truck driver was killed in a four-vehicle crash that shut down a stretch of Interstate 10 westbound for over 17 hours Wednesday in Luna County between Deming and Las Cruces, according to New Mexico State Police. The deadly wreck, involving three semi-trucks and an SUV, happened about 11 p.m. Tuesday The post 1 dead as SUV, 3 trucks collide on I-10 in Luna County appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

I-10 eastbound at Redd Road reopens after 2-car crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A two-car crash led to the shutdown of a stretch of Interstate 10 through west El Paso on Thursday afternoon. That crash happened about 4:15 p.m. along I-10 eastbound at Redd Road. Authorities said there were no injuries reported, but that section of highway was closed until about 6:15 p.m. due The post I-10 eastbound at Redd Road reopens after 2-car crash appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Storm caused drains to overflow, flooding Lower Valley homes

EL PASO, Texas -- Destruction and debris have been scattered across El Paso since monsoon season began, but it’s not just streets that are seeing damage, houses are also feeling the impact of the storms. One home in the Lower Valley was flooded by the torrential rain, consumed with 1 to 2 inches of water. The post Storm caused drains to overflow, flooding Lower Valley homes appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Santa Teresa migrant stash house is latest in unprecedented number of Borderland raids

EL PASO, Texas -- After several Borderland stash house raids that turned up 134 hidden migrants and nearly $600,000 worth of methamphetamine last week, the U.S. Border Patrol said Thursday it had has raided yet another stash house in southern New Mexico. Border Patrol's El Paso sector chief released video of this latest stash house The post Santa Teresa migrant stash house is latest in unprecedented number of Borderland raids appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso 3 & 4-year-old kids taking part in Covid-19 vaccine trial

EL PASO, Texas -- It could be months before a Covid-19 vaccine is approved for kids under the age of 12 in the United States. But vaccine trials are underway, including here in the Borderland. Several El Paso kids are among the nearly 6,750 kids under the age of 12 participating in a Moderna vaccine The post El Paso 3 & 4-year-old kids taking part in Covid-19 vaccine trial appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

West El Paso man accused of torching home, killing brother & burning mother

UPDATE: EL PASO, Texas — A 40-year-old west El Paso man was arrested for allegedly setting his home on fire, with the blaze resulting in the death of his brother and the hospitalization of his mother, police said Friday. "Phillip Daniel Mills set fire to the inside of his home and fled, leaving his mother The post West El Paso man accused of torching home, killing brother & burning mother appeared first on KVIA.
Alamogordo, NMPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Vandals targeting Alamogordo parks with destruction, damage

ALAMOGORDO, New Mexico -- City parks in Alamogordo are being "plagued by vandals" who have caused damage for weeks, officials said Thursday as they put out a public plea for help in curbing the destruction. Assistant City Manager Stephanie Hernandez offered examples of what she described as "weekly destruction that takes place in our parks" The post Vandals targeting Alamogordo parks with destruction, damage appeared first on KVIA.
Horizon City, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Man arrested for dumping dog along Horizon City road in viral video

UPDATE, July 23: El Paso County Sheriff's deputies on Friday announced the arrest of a man for abandoning a dog on the side of an Horizon City road and driving off in an incident that was captured on a video that went viral. The 68-year-old man, whose name wasn't released, was booked into the El The post Man arrested for dumping dog along Horizon City road in viral video appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

East El Paso streets still flooded as storm damage is assessed

EL PASO, Texas -- As east El Paso residents on Monday assessed the damage from Sunday's powerful storms, city transportation officials said some several streets remained flooded and impassable. City of El Paso Streets and Maintenance Department crews were pumping water from a number of flooded roadways and removing debris that washed up onto streets. The post East El Paso streets still flooded as storm damage is assessed appeared first on KVIA.
Horizon City, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Search is on for family caught on video dumping dog along Horizon City road

HORIZON CITY, Texas -- Animal cruelty investigators on Wednesday sought to identify a family seen on video abandoning a dog along the side of a road in Horizon City before taking off in their car. The incident happened Tuesday near the intersection of Ascencion and Temperance, where El Paso County Sheriff's deputies said they found The post Search is on for family caught on video dumping dog along Horizon City road appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash with car in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- A motorcyclist was critically hurt in a head-on crash involving a motorcycle and a car in east El Paso late Tuesday afternoon. It happened about 4:30 p.m. at Medwood Drive and Yarbrough Drive. First-responders said the motorcyclist was rushed to the hospital with very serious injuries. Traffic investigators remained at the The post Motorcyclist critically hurt in crash with car in east El Paso appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso’s iconic H&H Car Wash, Coffee Shop closing after 60 years

EL PASO, Texas -- An iconic El Paso business is closing its doors Thursday after more than six decades in operation. H & H Car Wash has been on Yandell Street near downtown since 1958, but now owner Maynard Haddad says "it's time." The car wash is known more for its restaurant - where politicians, The post El Paso’s iconic H&H Car Wash, Coffee Shop closing after 60 years appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso storms cause damage, floods with submerged cars; rescue seen on video

(Editor's note: Use the scroller in the module above to view video and photos of the storm impacts.) EL PASO, Texas -- Thunderstorms with torrential rains moved through El Paso Sunday afternoon, triggering flash flooding on city streets that overwhelmed cars and required water rescue efforts in some cases. Other storm damage included downed trees and The post El Paso storms cause damage, floods with submerged cars; rescue seen on video appeared first on KVIA.

Comments / 1

Community Policy