1840-1842 Elizabeth Avenue

New modern construction in Glen Oaks, walking distance to Osborn School, Rye Golf, & the Harrison station. Built by Georgio Home, this 5 bed, 4.5 bath home has been thoughtfully planned w. a practical layout & designer finishes.A mix of white cedar shingle & batten board siding complemented w. gray windows, glass panel door, & front porch invite you in. Inside you will find a double story entrance w. custom oak handrails w. black metal balusters, white oak floors, 9′ ceilings, & modern molding. The open concept eat in kitchen & family room w. gas fplc has access to the level yard w. glass sliders for outdoor/indoor living. The second floor features three bedrooms, two baths, & a primary suite w. vaulted ceilings, ensuite bath, & outfitted walk in closet. Fully finished lower level is complete w. laundry, 5th bedroom, & bath, perfect for a guest suite or office .Level yard w. Chinese granite patio makes for a private outdoor oasis. Rare opportunity to customize and make this home your own!