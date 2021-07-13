Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Flash flooding takes out bridge in north central Illinois

WTAX
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSENECA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say heavy rains and ensuing flash flooding caused a north central Illinois bridge to partially collapse with a truck on it. Police said in the village of Seneca, about 60 miles miles southwest of Chicago, say some good Samaritans pulled the truck driver from the vehicle to safety. Seneca police Officer Kelsey Kowalski says the truck driver wasn’t injured but was shaken up. The National Weather Service says 3 to 6 inches of rain fell in the Seneca area Monday night. Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro says “there were reports of 6 to 12 inches of standing water in spots.”

wtax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Seneca, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Seneca, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Illinois#Standing Water#Extreme Weather#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Politics
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S offers further air support to Afghan troops amid Taliban offensive

KABUL, July 25 (Reuters) - United States will to continue to carry out airstrikes to support Afghan forces facing attack from the insurgent Taliban, a regional U.S. commander said on Sunday as U.S. and other international forces have drawn down troops in Afghanistan. The Taliban escalated its offensive in recent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy