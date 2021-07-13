Flash flooding takes out bridge in north central Illinois

SENECA, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say heavy rains and ensuing flash flooding caused a north central Illinois bridge to partially collapse with a truck on it. Police said in the village of Seneca, about 60 miles miles southwest of Chicago, say some good Samaritans pulled the truck driver from the vehicle to safety. Seneca police Officer Kelsey Kowalski says the truck driver wasn’t injured but was shaken up. The National Weather Service says 3 to 6 inches of rain fell in the Seneca area Monday night. Weather Service meteorologist Ricky Castro says “there were reports of 6 to 12 inches of standing water in spots.”