Emmy Nominee Hannah Waddingham Has a Message For Those Who Haven't Watched Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham has claimed she was groped three times in one week while working on Benidorm.The Ted Lasso star appeared on the sixth series of ITV’s long-running sitcom, which is set at an all-inclusive resort in the Spanish town.Speaking about her series, which aired in 2014, Waddingham told The Mirror: “I’d never been groped in my life, but I was groped three times in one week in Benidorm.”She continued: “To get on set, I had to walk through the hotel dressed as Tonya in some non-existent bikini and high heels with blokes gawping at me... or rather groping me.”Describing...