Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s kids Ava and Deacon Phillipe know how important it is to spend time with each other. The siblings recently went on a tropical vacation with their significant others and it looks like they all enjoyed their time. 17-year-old Deacon shared a series of photos from the trip as he posed with his girlfriend Marine Degryse and his 21-year-old sister Ava and boyfriend Owen Mahoney. The happy musician captioned the post, “I’m so happy man.”