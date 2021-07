On November 15, 2019, Cody Pettigrew, an inmate at the Butte County Jail, had a seizure so violent he fell from his top bunk onto the floor and hit his head. Pettigrew had asked staff for his seizure medication earlier that day, but they didn’t provide it to him, according to court records. They didn’t give it to him after his seizure, either. Instead, they allegedly dragged him down a flight of stairs and locked him into a cell, where he stayed for three days without any medication or care. After he filed a formal grievance, deputies placed him in solitary confinement without his medication.