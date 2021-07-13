Cancel
Cecil County, MD

Cecil Transit launches pilot program for those in recovery

By Matt Hooke mhooke@chespub.com
Cecil Daily
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCECIL COUNTY — Cecil Transit division launched the COMPASS (Cecil On-demand Mobility Platform and Service Solution) program to provide on-demand services to residents in substance abuse recovery houses. The program is paid for by a 12 month $563,000 Integrated Mobility Innovation pilot research grant by the Federal Transit Administration. Cecil...

www.cecildaily.com

