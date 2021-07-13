Cecil Transit launches pilot program for those in recovery

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Transit Administration will launch bus route improvements it said will support job centers at Tradepoint Atlantic and Cockeysville, create a new Express BusLink between west Baltimore and Tradepoint Atlantic and end a surcharge for express bus riders, according to an agency statement Friday. The changes go into effect Aug. 29. The MTA said the changes reflect its commitment to providing equitable service while improving reliability and ended the express bus 60-cent fare surcharge as part of that commitment. The express bus fares will align with local bus fares, and express bus service also will resume full...