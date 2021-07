Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers may not be in the cheesehead city for long as reports come out about his decision for the 2021 season. Since the Green Bay Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005 at 24th overall, he has been with the team as their go-to play-caller. Well, that may not be the case for much longer as Aaron Rodgers has reportedly made a decision to opt out of the 2021 season.