WandaVision Nominated for 23 Emmys, Including Best Limited Series

While the 2020 Emmy Awards were certainly affected by the pandemic, this year’s ceremony will be largely defined by the shows that helped us get through the dark days of quarantine. (Thanks again for all the free therapy, Ted Lasso.) In turn, pandemic-induced production delays mean that some Emmy favorites have been sidelined from this year’s eligibility window, leaving an interesting vacuum for newcomers in certain categories (except for Limited Series, which is as ruthlessly competitive as ever). Below, we dive into the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday’s nominees. You can also check out the full list of Emmy nominees here.