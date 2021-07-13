WandaVision Nominated for 23 Emmys, Including Best Limited Series
Marvel's WandaVision has been nominated for 23 Emmy awards, including one for the category of "Outstanding Limited Series". Marvel Studios got the big honor today, as the list of nominees for the 2021 Emmys was announced. In addition to "Outstanding Limited Series" WandaVision snagged a nomination for Paul Bettany in "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie"; a nomination for Elizabeth Olsen in the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie"; and a nomination for Kathryn Hahn in the "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" category, to name a few.comicbook.com
