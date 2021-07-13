Cancel
WandaVision Nominated for 23 Emmys, Including Best Limited Series

By Kofi Outlaw
ComicBook
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarvel's WandaVision has been nominated for 23 Emmy awards, including one for the category of "Outstanding Limited Series". Marvel Studios got the big honor today, as the list of nominees for the 2021 Emmys was announced. In addition to "Outstanding Limited Series" WandaVision snagged a nomination for Paul Bettany in "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie"; a nomination for Elizabeth Olsen in the "Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie"; and a nomination for Kathryn Hahn in the "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie" category, to name a few.

