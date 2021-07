The Los Angeles Angels wrapped up the Major League Baseball draft Tuesday by spending every last one of their 20 draft picks on pitchers. After going with Miami University of Ohio right-hander Sam Bachman with the ninth overall selection in the first round Sunday, the Angels remained single-minded in their pursuit of arms. Nineteen of their 20 picks were on college pitchers; 12th-round selection Mason Albright of the IMG Academy was the only high schooler they chose.