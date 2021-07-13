Cancel
Council Bluffs, IA

Report highlights economic impact of planned Amazon warehouse in Council Bluffs

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 11 days ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Advanced Southwest Iowa released a report on Tuesday highlighting the economic impacts of the recently announced Amazon warehouse in Council Bluffs.

According to the report, during the year of construction, economic activity will support 127 construction jobs and an additional 34 jobs in the community.

Once the site is fully operational, economic activity generated by the project is expected to add $109 million to the local economy each year.

The Amazon site in Council Bluffs joins another one in Sarpy County, Nebraska that was announced last fall.

It was also estimated that local economies will see a boost to payroll income of $30.5 million for jobs directly related to the project, additional business-to-business spending, and additional household spending.

KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

