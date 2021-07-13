Report highlights economic impact of planned Amazon warehouse in Council Bluffs

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) - Advanced Southwest Iowa released a report on Tuesday highlighting the economic impacts of the recently announced Amazon warehouse in Council Bluffs.

According to the report, during the year of construction, economic activity will support 127 construction jobs and an additional 34 jobs in the community.

Once the site is fully operational, economic activity generated by the project is expected to add $109 million to the local economy each year.

The Amazon site in Council Bluffs joins another one in Sarpy County, Nebraska that was announced last fall.

It was also estimated that local economies will see a boost to payroll income of $30.5 million for jobs directly related to the project, additional business-to-business spending, and additional household spending.

