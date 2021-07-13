Cancel
Surfside, FL

Searchers weather storms to find 1 more Surfside collapse victim; toll rises to 95

By Post-Gazette wire services
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSURFSIDE, Fla. — Search crews working through harsh weather have recovered one more victim from the rubble of Surfside condo collapse, authorities announced Tuesday morning. On the 20th day since Champlain Towers South suddenly collapsed in the middle of the night, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporter 95 people have been confirmed dead. Of the victims, 85 have been identified.

