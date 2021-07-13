IT firm with Waukesha location acquired by Nashville-area company

Microbial Discovery Group (MDG), a Bacillus fermentation and biological innovations company, has broken ground on two new expansion projects in Oak Creek, WI, beginning the first of multiple 2021 capital expansion plans. Completion of the 2021 plan will result in a total investment of $2.7M into the Milwaukee-area. MDG’s business is built on supplying naturally-occurring, bacteria-based products to a multitude of different industries: bioremediation, wastewater, industrial and institutional, landfill, human health, aquaculture and more. Two projects are currently under construction and are scheduled to be completed by late summer, these include, an expansion of the powder blending room and the building of an external structure to house multiple spray dryers. MDG’s blending room will double in size, resulting in greater capacity and volume throughput in response to increased demand across all markets. This expansion is a foundational step, offering MDG the ability to add various blenders, powder milling equipment and additional equipment in future years. The external structure (Figure 1) will house a new commercial spray dryer and pilot spray dryer, both currently being built off-site. MDG’s plant bioculture market will benefit from the smaller micron size of spray-dried culture, as they dissolve faster and can be incorporated into field applicator sprayers. Additionally, this development paves the way for additional self-funded fermentation expansion at MDG’s Franklin facility planned for late 2021. The second-round of 2021 expansions is planned to begin early Winter. MDG currently leases 40,000 sq. ft in Oak Creek, WI which houses their blending, packaging, and warehousing operations. To facilitate further growth, MDG signed a September-start lease on an additional 40,000 sq. ft of the building. The 80,000 sq ft facility will hold research laboratories, offices, and additional blending capabilities. Construction and build-out is scheduled to be completed in Q1 2022. Microbial Discovery Group’s CEO, Michael King, points to the 2021 expansions as “strategic milestones toward MDG’s goal of achieving $50M in revenue by 2025”. These investments will not only add more employment opportunities in both Oak Creek and Franklin locations, but continues MDG’s bigger vision to Feed, Clean, and Save the World.