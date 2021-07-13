Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

The Most Iconic House in the USA is in One Small Iowa Town

By Mark Hespen
Posted by 
1070 KHMO-AM
1070 KHMO-AM
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The most recognizable house in American history is only a short 106 mile drive away from Quincy in the tiny town of Eldon, Iowa. The fun and fascinating website called thecrazytourist.com finds things for you to do in whatever state you are planning on traveling too, and I learned that this small town of Eldon, Iowa which according to google maps is only 106 mile drive from Quincy, is home to the American Gothic house!

khmoradio.com

Comments / 0

1070 KHMO-AM

1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal MO
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
356K+
Views
ABOUT

KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Eldon, MO
City
Eldon, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Quincy, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pop Culture#American History#American Gothic House#Art#Most Iconic House#Thecrazytourist Com#Google Maps
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Palmyra, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

10 Pics of a Palmyra Home that was a Civil War Headquarters

I love history and I love looking at homes. If you're like me, you're gonna be fascinated with a Palmyra, Missouri home that I found that was once a Civil War headquarters. The physical address of this home is 123 W Olive Street in Palmyra. I found it during my daily browsing on Realtor.com and also the official realtor website. The listing includes some neat historic details about what this home used to be:
RestaurantsPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

An Illinois City Ranked in the Top 10 For Best Ice Cream Cities

According to data from a website, there are 10 great cities in America for Ice Cream, and one of them is located right here in Illinois!. The website called workshopedia.com ranked the 10 Best Ice Cream Places in the United States and Chicago, Illinois makes the list coming in at the number 6 spot! The website says this about how they determined the rankings of the cities...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

The Time the Oak Ridge Boys Stayed at the Garth Mansion in Hannibal

The Oak Ridge Boys have been to the Tri-States a few times and even performed at the Adams County Fair in 2018. But they have been in the Tri-States way before that. Back in 2009, The Oak Ridge Boys stayed and toured the Garth Mansion in Hannibal, and there is video to prove it. Posted on their YouTube Channel, you can see the guys touring the mansion and getting a small history lesson on the chair that Samuel Clemens (mark Twain) sat in when he visited the mansion.
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Missouri City Makes Top 100 of World’s Greatest Places to Visit

Missouri has some of the best places to visit, but there is one city the outshines them all. Time.com put together a list of the World's Greats Places to Visit in 20212, and St. Louis made the list. The have dubbed St. Louis as "A Reinvigorated Downtown," and I have to agreed. The work that has been done to Union Station, the new Busch Stadium, and the ever-growing Ballpark Village there is so much to love about the St. Louis Downtown Area.
Mendon, ILPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Adams Co. Fair is Jam Packed with Events For The Entire Family

The Adams County Fair (Mendon, Illinois) kicks off Friday, July 28 and there is something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Get ready for queen contest, food, music, 4-H shows, a carnival, bull riding and more at this year’s Adams Co Fair. Cancelled last year due to COVID, the fair is set to be the best yet. This year the BIG concert is Saturday night and will bring in some of country music greats Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye and Sammy Kershaw. Track seating tickets are an additional $10, or you can choose to sit in grandstand seating (for free) with purchase of adult admission to the fair that night.
Illinois StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois has Three of USA’s Best Creations. Can You Name Them?

We have Chicago Style Hot Dogs, the Cubs and White Sox, but can you name the three best creations in the state?. Illinois has the Willis Tower (the third tallest building in America), and the fifth most populous state in the country, but it's also home to one of the yummiest creations of all time. The Twinkie. Described as a "golden sponge cake with a creamy filling," the dessert was created in Schiller Park, Illinois, in 1930, by James Alexander Dewar, according to wikipedia.com. The name however comes from a billboard that a gentleman names Ritchy Koph who saw an advertisement on a billboard for "Twinkle Toe Shoes." There’s nothing better than a fried twinkie at a local fair, look for one when you head out to a fair this summer.
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Opinion: Someone Needs to Bring Back Wizard World in Hannibal

I will admit this is a completely awful business idea. Or is it? I am of the belief that someone in Hannibal needs to bring back Wizard World. There, I said it. If you're not familiar with the 1980's in Hannibal, Wizard World was an arcade tucked in the upper left corner of the Huck Finn Shopping Center. By the way, I "graduated" in 1984 which explains a lot about my request. (Editors Note: it wasn't a graduation as much as they didn't want you to return to school anymore)
Illinois StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

14 of the World’s Largest Items located in a Small Town in Illinois

The little town has about 2,800 in population, but Casey, Illinois has some BIG records no town can come close too. Located close to the Indiana border, Casey, Illinois is a must see visit town for 14 reasons. A local businessman and craftsman by the name of Jim Bolin has put the small town on the map. Bolin has created 14 of the World's Largest Items and even hold 12 of the Gunnies World Record out of the 14. Items such as the World's Largest Wind Chime, World's Largest Golf Tee, World's Largest Rocking Chair. and World's Largest Teeter Totter just to name a few.
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Summer Bids for Bargains Starts July 13 on KHMO, KICK-AM

Another mid-summer tradition is about to get underway. NewsTalk 1070 KHMO's original radio auction, Bids for Bargains summer edition, presented by Refreshment Services Pepsi, hits the air beginning just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 13. The on-air portion of the auction will run from 8 a.m. till noon through Friday,...
Illinois StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Illinois Makes Top 20 for Best State To Live In

I was surprised when I looked at Wallethub's list for best states to live in and found that Illinois is number 18, outranking Missouri (which lands at number 31), for the best state to live in. They determined the best states to live in on 52 factors including cost of living, income growth, education rate and the quality of hospitals. So, a lot was taken into account when the list was put together. The map shows all the findings from the website, and if you're thinking about moving to a different state, you might want to take a sneak peek at.
Wentzville, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Elegant Missouri Home Has Unique Feature for Dog Lovers

If you're a dog lover you're going to love this house in Missouri. Not only do you get over 8,800 square feet of house, four-bedrooms and four-bathrooms, it has some other features too like a full-size guest house (which is larger than my home), a fully-loaded movies theatre and game room, and a lakeview for days. You're probably thinking, ok what about the dog part. Well, this house, which is located in Wentzville Missouri just outside of St. Louis, also has a custom octagonal kennel for dogs. Yup, a full-blown dog kennel to make it easier for you to have a Dalmatian plantation (or something like that).
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Jaxon Lay & Greta Welch Hannibal’s Official Tom & Becky

Hannibal has its official ambassadors for the next year. In the traditional ceremony in Central Park Saturday, Jaxon Lay and Greta Welch were chosen as Hannibal’s official Tom and Becky for 2021-22. The announcement comes at the end of a six month process, as seventh graders from the Hannibal School...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

National Tom Sawyer Days Continues Through Sunday

Friday marks the first full day of activities for Hannibal’s National Tom Sawyer Days celebration. The Hannibal Evening Kiwanis arts and crafts in Central Park starts at 9 this morning. The Tomboy Sawyer competition sponsored by the Businesswomen of Missouri begins at 1 at the Cardiff Hill Overlook. Fence painting...
Hannibal, MOPosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Blunt Talks Transportation, Tourism, Broadband in Hannibal Visit

Missouri’s senior senator toured northeast Missouri Wednesday to listen to the concerns of his constituents. One of the stops on Senator Roy Blunt’s tour was the new Hannibal Convention and Visitor’s Bureau, where a group of business people, area leaders and the media gathered to visit with the senator about what’s important to them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy