Genesee County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Genesee, Saginaw by NWS

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Genesee; Saginaw A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN TUSCOLA SOUTHEASTERN SAGINAW AND NORTHWESTERN GENESEE COUNTIES At 321 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Montrose, or near Birch Run, moving northeast at 30 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Clio around 330 PM EDT. Birch Run around 335 PM EDT. Frankenmuth around 345 PM EDT. Millington around 355 PM EDT. Vassar around 400 PM EDT. Watrousville around 415 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Arthur, Tuscola, Burt, Thetford Township, Gera, Gilford, Watrousville, Richville and Fostoria. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

