Special Weather Statement issued for Tuscola by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tuscola AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TUSCOLA COUNTY At 356 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Caro, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Kingston around 415 PM EDT. Cass City around 445 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include East Dayton, Deford, Colling, Wilmot, Colwood, Wisner, Ellington and Bay Park. Additional thunderstorms will arrive after these initial storms. Some may also be strong. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.