Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tuscola County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Tuscola by NWS

weather.gov
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-13 15:22:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tuscola AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN TUSCOLA COUNTY At 356 PM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered near Caro, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. This storm will be near Kingston around 415 PM EDT. Cass City around 445 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include East Dayton, Deford, Colling, Wilmot, Colwood, Wisner, Ellington and Bay Park. Additional thunderstorms will arrive after these initial storms. Some may also be strong. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingston, MI
County
Tuscola County, MI
City
Caro, MI
City
Deford, MI
City
Cass City, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Thunderstorms#Tuscola
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Virginia StatePosted by
CBS News

Biden hits campaign trail with Terry McAuliffe in Virginia

President Biden returned to the campaign trail on Friday night, stumping both for Virginia's 2021 Democratic candidate for governor Terry McAuliffe and an overall case for Democrats in the 2022 midterms. "In this election and in 2022, the question the American people are going to be asking is whether or...
New York City, NYThe Associated Press

Jackie Mason, comic who perfected amused outrage, dies at 93

NEW YORK (AP) — Jackie Mason, a rabbi-turned-comedian whose feisty brand of standup comedy led him to Catskills nightclubs, West Coast talk shows and Broadway stages, has died. He was 93. Mason died Saturday at 6 p.m. ET at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Manhattan after being hospitalized for over two...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Conservative radio host hospitalized with COVID-19, urges vaccinations

Conservative radio host Phil Valentine has been hospitalized after contracting the coronavirus, with his family saying he regrets not getting the vaccine. His family said in a statement that he is suffering from “COVID Pneumonia” and is in the critical care unit. He needs breathing assistance but is not on a ventilator, Radio Online reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy