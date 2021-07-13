Nina Maxine Behrens, 99, of Adams passed away at the Gold Crest Retirement Center in Adams on Monday, July 12, 2021. She was born on February 11, 1922 at Virginia and graduated from Virginia High School in 1940. She attended the University of Nebraska Lincoln and then went to work for the Fairmont Air Force Base in the clerking office. Maxine was married to Roy G. Behrens on October 6, 1946 at Virginia. They moved to Adams where they owned and operated Roy G. Behrens Construction. She retired from the Adams Post Office. She was currently a member of the American Lutheran Church of Adams. Maxine and Roy enjoyed traveling and spending the winters in Arizona and Nevada where they made a lot of friends.