(KMALand) -- The Iowa Gallivant's T-Bone Trail is making it's way across all of western Iowa including counties in KMALand. Speaking on the KMA "Morning Show," JayJay Goodvin, who founded the Iowa Gallivant, says he has been and will continue to travel to 36 of the counties in western Iowa. George says the trail headlines the local steakhouses in each county and isn't afraid to try whatever might be the hottest item on the menu.