San Diego, CA

Here’s the full list of 2021 Emmy nominations

By Jevon Phillips Los Angeles Times
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 73rd Emmy Awards nominations follow a year of staying indoors, where for many TV was a lifeline to the outside world — or a necessary distraction from it. More television means more people seeing titles to vie for awards, which means, as entertainment columnist Glenn Whipp writes, “Expect this year’s Emmys ‘snubs’ lists to be filled with your favorite shows and actors, even though it’s impossible to ‘snub’ something when the ability to reward remains so limited.”

Allison Janney
Daveed Diggs
Phillipa Soo
Aidy Bryant
Kaley Cuoco
Genndy Tartakovsky
Trevor Noah
Yvonne Strahovski
Rupaul
Kenan Thompson
Dave Chappelle
Jurnee Smollett
Phylicia Rashad
CelebritiesMic

Bowen Yang's history-making Emmy nomination is full of complicated symbolism

“Now, can we please talk about my [Emmy nomination]?” Somewhere, Bowen Yang is likely pleased to be able to say this now, with the hall pass to be as much of a diva as we know he can play. Among the recently announced Emmy nominations, a small crop of historic firsts (including a welcomed nomination for Pose's MJ Rodriguez, the first ever trans woman to be nominated in Emmy history) included the comedian, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role on Saturday Night Live.
CelebritiesDigital Trends

Emmy’s blindspots: actors and series that should have them, but don’t

The Emmys are the gold standard for prime time television, rewarding the best of the best when it comes to both actors and series across every genre. Earning an Emmy is a badge of honor, not to mention that it can lead to higher paychecks for subsequent gigs once an actor has one or more of these under their belt. With many traditional film actors joining the small screen foray of late, achieving an Emmy opens the door for another statue to add to the mantle. For some, winning one might even bring them closer to joining the prestigious group of EGOT winners (those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony).
TV SeriesSFGate

Hulu Announces Special 'Pen15' Animated Episode (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced a special animated episode of “Pen15,” premiering on Aug. 27. In the episode, titled “Jacuzzi,” Anna (Anna Konkle) and Maya (Maya Erskine) are introduced to new crippling insecurities while on vacation with Curtis (Taylor Nichols). They try to ignore them, but a mystical turn makes their self-doubt impossible to forget.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Reporter

Andie MacDowell

Andie MacDowell Says She Embraced Her Hair Despite Managers Telling Her “It Wasn’t Time” to Go Gray. Andie MacDowell had a major red carpet moment at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this month when she arrived for the premiere of Annette in a sparkly silver ensemble and, to match, her…
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Stanley Tucci

Kate Beckinsale and Stanley Tucci star in Amazon's action-packed comedy thriller about a woman seeking revenge. CNN’s New Originals Slate Includes First Natural History Show, More Travel Fare. When it comes to its original series, CNN has long found a sweet spot in politics and pop culture. Whether the subject...
Public Healthnickiswift.com

Matt Damon Makes His Stance On COVID Vaccines Clear

Many celebrities have been urging the public to get the COVID-19 vaccine via social media and in interviews. Even the royals have been vocal about their thoughts on the vaccine. Duchess Kate Middleton shared a photo of herself getting vaccinated along with a simple caption. "Yesterday I received my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at London's Science Museum," she wrote in an Instagram post in May. "I'm hugely grateful to everyone who is playing a part in the rollout – thank you for everything you are doing." In turn, Gayle King expressed her relief about getting vaccinated to Stephen Colbert, telling him that the vaccination makes her superhuman. "But now, Stephen, I am vaccinated," said King. "It is my superpower. I am vaccinated," she said. "I'm taking little baby steps [back into the world]."
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Anna Faris is married! Actor revealed she and fiancé eloped

Anna Faris has taken the plunge again. The former “Mom” star revealed Monday on her podcast, “Anna Faris Is Unqualified,” that she has tied the knot with Michael Barrett. When discussing him in conversation with a guest caller, she referred to Barrett as “my fiancé” before pausing to share: “He's...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Katie Couric causes a stir with super-short hair

Katie Couric left her fans in a tizzy after sharing some gorgeous photos of herself with super-short hair. The journalist took a trip down memory lane in honour of the Tokyo Olympics and posted several throwback snaps of herself from the various ceremonies she has covered for NBC. In one...
CelebritiesPage Six

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get cozy at Leah Remini’s birthday party

They’ve officially gone public. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck subtly made their Instagram debut as a couple after attending her longtime friend Leah Remini’s 51st birthday party together. The “King of Queens” alum shared a slideshow of photos Thursday from her star-studded bash in June and snuck in one black-and-white...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

John Travolta shares bittersweet news about late wife Kelly Preston

John Travolta only recently marked the first anniversary of his wife, Kelly Preston's, death and on Thursday he updated fans with news involving her. The Saturday Night Fever star used Instagram as his platform to reach out to fans with a bittersweet announcement. John revealed that the last movie Kelly made before her passing was finally coming out in theaters.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

6 New Netflix, Amazon Prime, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, so does another batch of new movies and shows have touched down on Netflix, Amazon, and HBO Max – and there are plenty of new additions to keep you entertained from Friday through to Sunday. If you're planning a movie night for the weekend, you're in luck, from brand new releases to old favorites, there's plenty of choice on the streamers this week.

