WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Given the controversies that have dogged Facebook in the past few years, the social network’s continuing domination is remarkable. A new book by New York Times reporters Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang reveals disturbing details about recent scandals and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg’s handling of the near-$1 trillion company’s growing power. Despite all the bad publicity and political outrage, there’s a nagging sense that none of it really matters, least of all to its 3 billion-plus users.